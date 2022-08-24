Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a war-battered but defiant Ukraine marked both the 31st anniversary of its independence and six months of war; President Biden announced plans to offer borrowers thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness; Retail cosmetics giant Sephora will have to pay $1.2 million for selling consumers’ personal information, and more.

National

Biden announces long-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness

Fulfilling a promise made on the campaign trail to lift a financial weight off America’s middle class, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he plans to offer borrowers thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness.

President Joe Biden unveils his plan to forgive student loan borrowers in an August 24, 2022, broadcast from the White House. (Screenshot via Courthouse News.)

Graham seeks to limit questioning in Georgia election interference probe

The Republican senator wants to prevent all questions about his controversial calls to the Georgia secretary of state after the 2020 election, which is the core focus of his subpoena that an appeals court temporarily blocked.

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

New federal regulations of ghost guns take effect after judge refuses to block them

A bid by a Texas firearm parts dealer to block the Biden administration’s new regulations cracking down on ghost guns was rejected late Tuesday by a federal judge.

(Haven Daley/AP)

Climate bill is big win for Dems but doesn’t address high court defeat

Democrats who scraped together their razor-thin majority this summer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, boosted by a key vote in barely blue coal country, made significant headway on the country's legislative response to climate change. What they didn't do, though, was deal with new precedent hampering the shift away from coal-fired power plants.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Trial over leaked Kobe Bryant crash site photos goes to the jury

After two weeks, the civil trial over photographs taken and shared by first responders to the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others has gone to the jury.

In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

Regional

California fines Sephora $1.2 million for selling consumer data

Retail cosmetics giant Sephora will have to pay $1.2 million for selling consumers’ personal information and failing to process opt-out requests in violation of the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act.

Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

Texas judge blocks enforcement of Biden emergency abortion guidance

A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women despite state laws banning the procedure.

Protesters marched June 24, 2022 from a federal courthouse to the Texas Capitol, many holding signs showing support for abortion rights and bodily autonomy. (Kirk McDaniel/ Courthouse News)

International

On Independence Day, Ukraine remains defiant after 6 months of war

A war-battered but defiant Ukraine on Wednesday marked both the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union and six months of war since it was attacked by Russia.