Top 8 today

National
Biden announces long-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness
Fulfilling a promise made on the campaign trail to lift a financial weight off America’s middle class, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he plans to offer borrowers thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness.
Graham seeks to limit questioning in Georgia election interference probe
The Republican senator wants to prevent all questions about his controversial calls to the Georgia secretary of state after the 2020 election, which is the core focus of his subpoena that an appeals court temporarily blocked.
New federal regulations of ghost guns take effect after judge refuses to block them
A bid by a Texas firearm parts dealer to block the Biden administration’s new regulations cracking down on ghost guns was rejected late Tuesday by a federal judge.
Climate bill is big win for Dems but doesn’t address high court defeat
Democrats who scraped together their razor-thin majority this summer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, boosted by a key vote in barely blue coal country, made significant headway on the country's legislative response to climate change. What they didn't do, though, was deal with new precedent hampering the shift away from coal-fired power plants.
Trial over leaked Kobe Bryant crash site photos goes to the jury
After two weeks, the civil trial over photographs taken and shared by first responders to the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others has gone to the jury.
Regional
California fines Sephora $1.2 million for selling consumer data
Retail cosmetics giant Sephora will have to pay $1.2 million for selling consumers’ personal information and failing to process opt-out requests in violation of the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act.
Texas judge blocks enforcement of Biden emergency abortion guidance
A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women despite state laws banning the procedure.
International
On Independence Day, Ukraine remains defiant after 6 months of war
A war-battered but defiant Ukraine on Wednesday marked both the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union and six months of war since it was attacked by Russia.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.