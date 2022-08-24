On Independence Day, Ukraine remains defiant after 6 months of war

The Ukraine war has been raging for six months with no end in sight. Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed, millions have fled their homes and thousands of civilians have died. But Ukrainians are confident they'll beat Russia.

(CN) — A war-battered but defiant Ukraine on Wednesday marked both the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union and six months of war since it was attacked by Russia.

Independence Day provided leaders in Kyiv a chance to celebrate the bravery of Ukrainians in resisting Russia's onslaught and reaffirm their determination to carry on fighting until Moscow is defeated and its troops are completely pushed out of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which is now a Russian fortress.

Ukraine's resistance was hailed by Western leaders who pledged new support for Kyiv. U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new $3 billion arms package for Ukraine, the largest yet. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv unexpectedly and announced $64 million more in military support.

The celebrations, though, were muted as Ukrainians were told to avoid large gatherings out of fear of Russian attacks. Air raid alarms were heard in many parts of Ukraine, but as of Wednesday evening there were no reports of Russia major attacks on civilian infrastructure.

On the front lines, the war continued to grind on with new reports of shelling and combat. Russian forces have continued to make small advances, including potentially critical breakthroughs in the south where Ukraine has been vowing to launch a counteroffensive.

But after six months of fighting, the Russo-Ukrainian war is turning into a protracted conflict with no end in sight despite heavy losses on both sides and massive economic damage in Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24 has shattered world politics and brought the world to the precipice of a major war between superpowers.

On the battlefields of Ukraine, the war has turned into what many military experts call a stalemate. Both sides can claim successes but have also suffered strategic defeats.

This is a developing story …

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.