Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage the House GOP's beef with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, new charges in the Mar-a-Lago concealed documents case, the end of the Subway tuna kerfuffle, and more.

National

Zuckerberg dodges contempt of Congress vote as House GOP takes aim at Facebook

Congressional Republicans said that a trove of documents provided by the Meta CEO prove claims that the White House pressured Facebook content moderators to remove misinformation related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Feds ask Supreme Court to reinstate ghost gun regulations

The Biden administration’s effort to combat gun violence hit a snag when a Texas court blocked new regulations aimed at reining in ghost guns.

Justice Department to investigate Memphis police agency

After the January 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody, federal prosecutors will look for an organizational pattern and practice of civil rights abuses.

The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards on Jan. 28, 2023. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

Courts & the law

Mar-a-Lago maintenance supervisor charged in Trump documents case

Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, stands accused of helping Donald Trump hide classified documents at the Florida resort.

Michigan school shooter refuses to watch footage in court as he tries to avoid life prison sentence

Prosecutors painted a picture of a teenager obsessed with becoming famous as a school shooter, while Ethan Crumbley's attorney focused on his neglectful parents and inaction by school officials.

Admitted high school shooter Ethan Crumbley shuffles into court. (Andy Olesko/Courthouse News Service)

‘Fake tuna’ lawsuit against Subway dropped by plaintiffs

The remaining plaintiff in the case said she was dropping the suit because she's pregnant. Subway now wants her to pay its $600,000 legal bill.

Planet in peril

Feds fight to build planned pipeline into wilderness lake

Environmentalists say a planned pipeline to bring oxygen-rich water to arctic grayling violates the Wilderness Act's ban on human-made improvements.

Climate scientists: July may be hottest month ever recorded globally

“The era of global boiling has arrived,” said the U.N. secretary-general as heat waves haunt Asia, Europe and North America.