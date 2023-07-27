Michigan school shooter refuses to watch footage in court as he tries to avoid life prison sentence

Prosecutors painted a picture of a teenager obsessed with becoming famous as a school shooter, while Ethan Crumbley's attorney focused on his neglectful parents and inaction by school officials.

PONTIAC, Mich. (CN) — Ethan Crumbley, who killed four of his classmates during a 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, sat Thursday for an emotional pre-sentencing hearing where he tried to shield himself from a life prison sentence — and from viewing some of the evidence collected against him.

Crumbley had a fresh hair cut and showed no emotion as he was led to his seat in his orange prison jumpsuit and shackles.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and pulled no punches in her opening statements and made a point to separate the role of his parents, who are jailed pending trial for manslaughter charges in Michigan Supreme Court.

“This defendant made the decision to take four lives,” she said. “The defendant does not get a pass because his parents were grossly negligent.”

Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he shot up Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, was charged as an adult. After an initial not guilty plea, Crumbley in October 2022 admitted to all 24 charges against him and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, which triggered the need for Thursday's hearing.

Paulette Lofton, Crumbley's court-appointed attorney, sought to counter prosecutors' call for a life sentence.

“We must move away from the trial mentality,” she offered. “We will be asking for a term of years.”

Lieutenant Oakland County Sheriff Timothy Willis, who headed up the investigation, took the stand at the hearing for questioning by Oakland County prosecutor Mark Keast.

Willis recounted his experience arriving at the grisly scene, dealing with the aftermath and combing over the disturbing content Crumbley had produced in the lead-up to the shooting: text messages and journal entries that grew more horrific as time went on.

Crumbley made repeated references to planning the shooting in his journal according to Willis, who admitted he had never seen anything like this before in his career.

“I want to shoot up the school so fucking badly,” Crumbley wrote.

He added: “Killing myself is too much of a pussy move.”

Crumbley apparently sought the fame that comes with shooting up a school and fantasized about what life in prison would be like for him.

“I want all of America to see the darkness in me,” he wrote.

According to his journal, Crumbley lamented his deteriorating mental health but could not stop himself from violence. Willis described video footage of Crumbley torturing baby birds, with a still image from one of the videos shown in court.

When courtroom watched surveillance footage of the shooting itself, Crumbley kept his head down and refused to look up.

Lofton focused her cross-examination of Willis on Crumbley’s parents' behavior, including reluctance to get involved in their son's schooling when he displayed learning difficulties. When elementary school teachers implored Crumbley’s parents to help him read at home, they scoffed and said it was the school’s responsibility.

Lofton hammered the teen shooter's parents as detached and selfish. James Crumbley had delivered a Door Dash order shortly after he met with school officials over Ethan's behavior, Lofton noted, and the couple were found hiding in Detroit when they learned charges were filed against them.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents of a school shooter to be charged with a crime related to the shooting. They have pleaded not guilty and argue they did not directly harm anyone.

Even short of his parents' involvement, or lack thereof, Ethan Crumbley thought his increasingly bizarre behavior would be noticed by Oxford High School officials, Lofton said. The teenager was surprised that they didn’t reach out when his grades dipped and his Instagram posts featured pictures and videos of guns.

Returning to Crumbley's journal entries, Lofton focused on other parts that showed a more sympathetic side to him leading up to the shooting. He wrote he would miss his cat, Dexter, and wished his parents were home more often.

“Please forgive me,” Crumbley wrote.

Lofton emphasized that Crumbley surrendered when police arrived and that his detainment has been uneventful so far.

Thursday's so-called Miller hearing was required because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment. In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court made the same ruling.

Prosecutors can still push for life sentences without parole, but a hearing must be held where defense lawyers can present evidence and rebut arguments.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé L. Rowe will consider Crumbley’s home life and mental development when he reaches a decision.

Lofton filed a motion on July 3 to block the testimony of more than 20 students, staff members and officials who are scheduled to speak at the hearing, as well as the use of pictures from the crime scene.

The defense attorney claimed the crimes, “no matter how horrific,” do not justify a sentence of life without parole and that victim testimony is “not relevant” to the hearing. The motions were denied.

Eight victims survived the massacre while three students died the day of the shooting and a fourth victim succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Oxford, with a population of 3,586, is in central Oakland County, about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Testimony continues Thursday afternoon.