Zuckerberg dodges contempt of Congress vote as House GOP takes aim at Facebook

Congressional Republicans said that a trove of documents provided by the Meta CEO prove claims that the White House pressured Facebook content moderators to remove misinformation related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON (CN) — House Republicans on Wednesday stepped back from threats to take drastic legal action against Mark Zuckerberg after the Facebook founder turned over pages of internal communications at the company, which lawmakers said demonstrate efforts by the Biden administration to censor users.

Just hours before the House Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on whether to hold Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress over Facebook’s refusal to comply with a documents subpoena, panel chair Jim Jordan announced the company had come through. GOP lawmakers have for months demanded that Zuckerberg provide the judiciary committee information about Facebook’s communications with the White House during the pandemic, finally going so far as to threaten the Meta CEO with contempt — a serious charge that, if followed through, could have led to criminal penalties.

In a thread on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Jordan said that his panel would no longer hold the contempt vote, which had been set for Thursday afternoon. “Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the committee’s investigation, the committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance,” the Ohio Republican wrote. “For now.”

Crediting the last-minute docs drop to lawmakers’ contempt threat, Jordan refused to take such action off the table for the future, urging Facebook to continue cooperating with the committee.

In the thread of more than a dozen separate posts, Jordan shared screengrabs of some of the documents provided to the committee, which he touted as proof that that Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Zuckerberg’s parent company Meta, “censored posts and changed their content moderation policies because of unconstitutional pressure from the Biden White House.”

Jordan’s revelations largely center around communications between the White House and Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Facebook, as the company worked to counter misinformation on their platform related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In once instance, the Ohio Republican points to a decision by Facebook content moderators to remove a meme that appeared to liken the Covid-19 vaccine to asbestos poisoning.

Based on the screenshots provided, Clegg expressed concerns about removing such content to White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt, who responded that the post would affect confidence in vaccines among demographics the administration wanted to reach.

Jordan also shared an internal memo from Facebook detailing the company’s Covid-19 misinformation policies, which according to the document had been the result of a meeting with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The memo describes how Facebook planned to respond to users posting content about vaccines or Covid-19 that had been widely debunked or repeatedly fact-checked. The company also planned to reduce the visibility of users or pages that were repeat offenders.

The documents provided to the judiciary panel “prove that the Biden admin abused its powers to coerce Facebook into censoring Americans, preventing free and open discourse on issues of critical public importance,” Jordan wrote.

This past February, the committee sent subpoenas to Apple, Google and Facebook as part of its ongoing probe into tech companies’ content moderation policies. Jordan upped the pressure on Zuckerberg in a July 17 letter, just over a week after Meta unveiled its newest social media platform, a Twitter competitor known as Threads.

“Despite launching only 12 days ago, there are reports that Threads is already engaging in censorship, including censoring users but offering no grounds for appeal,” Jordan wrote at the time.

A spokesperson for Meta said in a statement Thursday that the company "has operated in good faith with this committee's sweeping requests for information."

The social media giant has sent the committee over 50,000 pages of documents and made current and former employees available to lawmakers, the spokesperson added. "Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee."

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, the ranking member of the judiciary committee, was not immediately available for comment.

Democrats were incredulous this week about the proposed contempt vote against Zuckerberg, with Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California predicting that Jordan would cancel the scheduled proceedings in a tweet that came almost concurrently with the judiciary chair’s announcement.

“Jim Jordan threatened to hold Mark Zuckerberg in contempt today,” wrote Swalwell, who sits on the panel. “But Jim is on a losing streak.”