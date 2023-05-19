Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court ruled Twitter did not aid and abet the Islamic State group; An annual report by the California State Auditor found nearly $280,000 in “inappropriate expenditures" by state agencies; Conservative political action committees scored a win in Illinois, and more.

National

High court clears Twitter of role in Islamic State attacks

Handing a win to tech giants on Thursday, the Supreme Court said Twitter did not aid and abet the Islamic State group by allowing it to post on its site.

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Justices punt on challenge to protections for tech firms

On Thursday, the Supreme Court avoided deciding a suit against Google for recommending Islamic State group videos by siding with another tech giant in a similar case on its docket.

The Google logo is displayed at their offices on Nov. 1, 2018, in Granary Square, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Supreme Court finds copyright violation in Warhol Prince art

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Andy Warhol’s Prince silkscreen series violated copyright laws.

Screenshot from a Second Circuit opinion shows three images from Andy Warhol's Prince series. (Image via Courthouse News)

Cholesterol drug patent case shot down by Supreme Court

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court shot down the patent case of a pharmaceutical company behind drugs that purport to lower bad cholesterol.

This photo shows signage outside the Amgen headquarters in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Regional

California audit uncovers nearly $280,000 in misspent funds

An annual report by the California State Auditor found nearly $280,000 in "inappropriate expenditures" by state agencies.

(Image by Gunjan2021 from Pixabay)

Judge stops DeSantis supporters from sending petition urging him to run for president

Amid reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to officially enter the race for president next week, a federal judge ruled supporters cannot send him a petition urging him to run because it would violate campaign finance laws.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Federal judge in Chicago permanently blocks Illinois judicial election reforms

Conservative political action committees scored a win in Illinois on Thursday, when an Obama-appointed federal judge in the Windy City struck down two of the state's recently enacted judicial election reform laws.

Disabled California law grads claim bar exam isn’t ADA friendly

A group of four disabled California law school graduates appealed to the U.S. Justice Department to step in and force the State Bar of California to provide them with appropriate accommodations when taking the bar exam.