Top 8 today

National
High court clears Twitter of role in Islamic State attacks
Handing a win to tech giants on Thursday, the Supreme Court said Twitter did not aid and abet the Islamic State group by allowing it to post on its site.
Justices punt on challenge to protections for tech firms
On Thursday, the Supreme Court avoided deciding a suit against Google for recommending Islamic State group videos by siding with another tech giant in a similar case on its docket.
Supreme Court finds copyright violation in Warhol Prince art
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Andy Warhol’s Prince silkscreen series violated copyright laws.
Cholesterol drug patent case shot down by Supreme Court
In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court shot down the patent case of a pharmaceutical company behind drugs that purport to lower bad cholesterol.
Regional
California audit uncovers nearly $280,000 in misspent funds
An annual report by the California State Auditor found nearly $280,000 in "inappropriate expenditures" by state agencies.
Judge stops DeSantis supporters from sending petition urging him to run for president
Amid reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to officially enter the race for president next week, a federal judge ruled supporters cannot send him a petition urging him to run because it would violate campaign finance laws.
Federal judge in Chicago permanently blocks Illinois judicial election reforms
Conservative political action committees scored a win in Illinois on Thursday, when an Obama-appointed federal judge in the Windy City struck down two of the state's recently enacted judicial election reform laws.
Disabled California law grads claim bar exam isn’t ADA friendly
A group of four disabled California law school graduates appealed to the U.S. Justice Department to step in and force the State Bar of California to provide them with appropriate accommodations when taking the bar exam.
