Sidebar: For a fistful of dollars

Imagine stashing your hard-earned savings in a safety deposit box, only to find out the FBI has raided the place and your money is gone thanks to the controversial practice of civil forfeiture, which allows law enforcement to seize people's assets with little explanation. That's what happened to a number of Californians who stored their cash at U.S. Private Vaults in Beverly Hills.
Join us for this season's sixth episode as we tell their story and explore how their money got caught up in a vault at the center of a federal investigation.
The story doesn't stop there. We also hear from trucker Jerry Johnson, who also experienced civil forfeiture firsthand when his $39,500 in cash was seized by the Phoenix Police Department after he flew into the city to buy a big rig. It took years and help from the Institute for Justice to get his money back.
Special guests:
- Linda Martin
- Benjamin Gluck, an attorney with Bird Marella
- Steve Welk, a former assistant U.S. attorney
- Jeni Pearsons
- Dan Alban, a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice
- Jerry Johnson
- Bob Belden, an attorney at the Institute for Justice
Sidebar tackles the top stories you need to know from the legal world. Join reporters Hillel Aron, Kirk McDaniel, Amanda Pampuro and Nina Pullano as they take you in and out of courtrooms in the U.S. and beyond and break down developments to help you understand how they affect your day-to-day life.
Kirk McDaniel produced this episode. Intro music by The Dead Pens. A transcript of this episode will be available soon.
Editorial staff is Bill Dotinga, Sean Duffy and Jamie Ross.
