Top 8 today

National
Labor market stuns with 517,000 new jobs
The U.S. economy added a remarkable 517,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
Massive jobs report stymies markets, treading water now on Fed fears
An unbelievably strong jobs report caught Wall Street by surprise, bolstering investors’ fears that the Federal Reserve will keep its thumb pressed on the interest rate scale.
Disarray in lower courts after Supreme Court’s 2nd Amendment shake-up
A major gun rights ruling from the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has only begun to work its way through federal appeals courts and some experts already see a need for high court intervention.
Activision settles SEC case over workplace misconduct claims for $35 million
Video game giant Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims it lacked adequate disclosure controls for assessing reports of workplace misconduct.
Regional
Alex Murdaugh faced financial ruin before murders at hunting estate, witnesses say
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was drowning in debt even as he stole millions of dollars from law clients and occasionally earned seven-figure bonuses from his family’s century-old law firm, according to witnesses.
Family of Minneapolis man slain in no-knock raid sues city
The family of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man shot by Minneapolis police during a no-knock, early morning raid last February, has filed suit against the city and the officer who fired the fatal shots.
Oakland cleared to resume dismantling homeless camp
People living in a homeless encampment in West Oakland will likely be moved this month after a federal judge ruled Friday to lift a block he placed on the city.
International
New inquiry launched into 1998 car bombing in Northern Ireland
The British government has announced a wide-ranging inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Omagh car bombing in Northern Ireland, almost 25 years after an explosion on a busy shopping street claimed the lives of 29 people and left hundred more with injuries.
