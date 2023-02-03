Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level since 1969; The family of a 22-year-old Black man killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock raid sued the city and the officer who fired the fatal shots; The British government launched a wide-ranging inquiry into the 1998 Omagh car bombing in Northern Ireland, and more.

National

Labor market stuns with 517,000 new jobs

The U.S. economy added a remarkable 517,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

A worker passes a hiring sign at a construction site in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Massive jobs report stymies markets, treading water now on Fed fears

An unbelievably strong jobs report caught Wall Street by surprise, bolstering investors’ fears that the Federal Reserve will keep its thumb pressed on the interest rate scale.

Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's news conference after the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Disarray in lower courts after Supreme Court’s 2nd Amendment shake-up

A major gun rights ruling from the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has only begun to work its way through federal appeals courts and some experts already see a need for high court intervention.

A demonstrator stands in front of a large "Come and Take It" banner at a rally in support of open-carry gun laws at the Texas State Capitol in Austin in 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Activision settles SEC case over workplace misconduct claims for $35 million

Video game giant Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims it lacked adequate disclosure controls for assessing reports of workplace misconduct.

Promotional image from "Call of Duty: Vanguard" (Source: Activision Blizzard).

Regional

Alex Murdaugh faced financial ruin before murders at hunting estate, witnesses say

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was drowning in debt even as he stole millions of dollars from law clients and occasionally earned seven-figure bonuses from his family’s century-old law firm, according to witnesses.

Chris Wilson, trial attorney, is questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters during a hearing in the middle of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 02, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

Family of Minneapolis man slain in no-knock raid sues city

The family of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man shot by Minneapolis police during a no-knock, early morning raid last February, has filed suit against the city and the officer who fired the fatal shots.

A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally in Minneapolis on Feb. 5, 2022. (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

Oakland cleared to resume dismantling homeless camp

People living in a homeless encampment in West Oakland will likely be moved this month after a federal judge ruled Friday to lift a block he placed on the city.

People are seen in a homeless encampment on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

International

New inquiry launched into 1998 car bombing in Northern Ireland

The British government has announced a wide-ranging inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Omagh car bombing in Northern Ireland, almost 25 years after an explosion on a busy shopping street claimed the lives of 29 people and left hundred more with injuries.