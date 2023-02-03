Labor market stuns with 517,000 new jobs

Payroll growth over the first month of the year crushed expectations and brought the unemployment rate down to a new 54-year low.

(CN) — The U.S. economy added a remarkable 517,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

It may be good news for job seekers, but the January jobs report released Friday morning by the Labor Department could cause headaches at the Federal Reserve, which has been desperately trying to cool down the economy in the face of high inflation. The report comes just two days after the central bank raised its key interest rate for the eighth time in the last year.

Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said one bright spot in the report for the Fed is that wage growth seems to be slowing. Average hourly earnings were up 0.3% from the previous month and 4.4% over the year, down from the 4.8% annual increase in December.

“As a result, although the report at face value supports the Fed’s plans to hike interest rates twice more over the next few months, it underlines our belief that core inflation can continue to fall sharply even without a significant weakening in labour market conditions,” Hunter wrote.

Economists with Dow Jones predicted 187,000 jobs to be added in January. Employers outdid that estimate by more than double and added the most jobs since last summer, far surpassing the upwardly revised 260,000 jobs added in December.

The leisure and hospital sector, hit hardest by the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020, continued to lead the way in hiring. It added 128,000 positions in January, including 99,000 at restaurants and bars and 15,000 in lodging. Despite the strong gains – including an average of 89,000 new jobs a month last year – the industry is still down 495,000 positions compared to its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

This story is developing…