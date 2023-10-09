Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of a party switch for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a slew of bill signings and vetoes by California Governor Gavin Newsom, state elections in Germany, and science stories that will astound.
Germany turns to the right: Conservatives win state elections, far right surges
Germany's ruling parties — a combination of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats — sank into deeper trouble after they suffered a drubbing in elections in Bavaria and Hesse, states that make up more than 20% of Germany's population.
López Obrador reverses course, will attend San Francisco summit
Researchers discover evidence of ‘catastrophic’ solar storm in ancient tree rings
Of the nine so-called Miyake events identified by analyzing radiocarbon levels in fossilized trees, one that occurred about 14,500 years ago ‘would have ejected huge volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere. ’
