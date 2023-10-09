Top 8 today

Monday's Top 8 includes coverage of a party switch for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a slew of bill signings and vetoes by California Governor Gavin Newsom, state elections in Germany, and science stories that will astound.

National

Feds say Trump misled judge to get Mar-a-Lago trial delay

Claims about discovery delays in the Mar-a-Lago case are "inaccurate or incomplete," federal prosecutors told the court Monday.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run as independent in 2024 presidential race

The presidential hopeful is switching to the independent ticket with his “populist movement that defies left-right division.”

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Courts & the law

Ex-Army soldier charged with trying to pass US secrets to China

Joseph Schmidt is accused of attempting to deliver classified national defense information to China after leaving active military duty.

Newsom signs bill to curb spread of child sexual abuse material on social media

Governor Gavin Newsom signed and vetoed a multitude of bills over the weekend, with his last day to act on the hundreds remaining fast approaching.

International

Germany turns to the right: Conservatives win state elections, far right surges

Germany's ruling parties — a combination of Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats — sank into deeper trouble after they suffered a drubbing in elections in Bavaria and Hesse, states that make up more than 20% of Germany's population.

Boris Rhein, top candidate of the CDU and Minister President of Hesse, celebrates at the CDU election party, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Germany's center-right opposition won two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, according to exit polls, which showed gains for a far-right party. (Lando Hass/dpa via AP)

López Obrador reverses course, will attend San Francisco summit

The Mexican president also announced his own summit of Central and South American and Caribbean countries to discuss migration.

Science & research

Ancient Maya reservoirs may be key for sustainable water systems

New research from anthropology professor Lisa Lucero looks to ancient Maya reservoirs as a prototype for natural water management in a changing climate.

Researchers discover evidence of ‘catastrophic’ solar storm in ancient tree rings

Of the nine so-called Miyake events identified by analyzing radiocarbon levels in fossilized trees, one that occurred about 14,500 years ago ‘would have ejected huge volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere. ’

Artist's illustration of events on the sun changing the conditions in near-Earth space. (NASA via Courthouse News Service)