Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the House Jan. 6 committee urged the Supreme Court to stay out of a probe into two fake electors; Jurors convicted a Colorado businessman of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the sham charity We Build the Wall; Northern Ireland is heading for a new round of elections after a deadline for government formation passed, and more.

National

1/6 panel contests need for high court intervention in fake elector subpoena

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Supreme Court on Friday to stay out of a probe into two fake electors who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won their state in the 2020 election.

A video of former President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington on June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Paul Pelosi hospitalized after violent assault by home intruder

Paul Pelosi, real estate investor and husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted in his San Francisco home in what appeared to be a targeted home invasion early Friday morning.

Pope Francis greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Vatican Media via AP)

Affirmative action case puts equality in education back before the justices

At the center of an upcoming Supreme Court case that could drastically change higher education in this country is an enduring question in American democracy: What does it mean to be equal?

Graduates walk at a Harvard commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in Cambridge, Mass., on May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Guilty verdict in do-over trial on border wall-building fraud

A New York jury wasted little time before reaching a unanimous guilty verdict on Friday, convicting Colorado businessman Tim Shea on counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the sham charity We Build the Wall.

Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court on June 3, 2022, after proceedings in his criminal trial. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Regional

From lodges to gay bars, a rich heritage of haunting in San Francisco East Bay

Across the bay from San Francisco, a wealth of rumored real-life “haunted houses” draw curious visitors every year — and local researchers say paranormal activity may be very real.

The historic administration building at Mills College pictured at night, where many students have reported seeing ghosts or experiencing strange sensations. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

The rise and fall of a Texas patent court

In a few short years, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright made himself one of the most powerful patent judges in the country. After criticism from federal officials and a court order reassigning cases, those days may be coming to an end.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright speaks to lawyers during a virtual Q&A about intellectual property law in 2020. (YouTube screenshot via Courthouse News)

Iowa governor asks judge to lift injunction against abortion law

Lawyers representing Iowa's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds urged a state judge Friday to dissolve an injunction issued by the court in 2019 that permanently enjoined enforcement of a state law that makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

International

Anger grows as Northern Ireland is forced into fresh elections

Northern Ireland looks to be heading for a new round of elections, just seven months after voters in the United Kingdom territory last went to the polls.