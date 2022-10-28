Top 8 today

National
1/6 panel contests need for high court intervention in fake elector subpoena
The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Supreme Court on Friday to stay out of a probe into two fake electors who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won their state in the 2020 election.
Paul Pelosi hospitalized after violent assault by home intruder
Paul Pelosi, real estate investor and husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted in his San Francisco home in what appeared to be a targeted home invasion early Friday morning.
Affirmative action case puts equality in education back before the justices
At the center of an upcoming Supreme Court case that could drastically change higher education in this country is an enduring question in American democracy: What does it mean to be equal?
Guilty verdict in do-over trial on border wall-building fraud
A New York jury wasted little time before reaching a unanimous guilty verdict on Friday, convicting Colorado businessman Tim Shea on counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the sham charity We Build the Wall.
Regional
From lodges to gay bars, a rich heritage of haunting in San Francisco East Bay
Across the bay from San Francisco, a wealth of rumored real-life “haunted houses” draw curious visitors every year — and local researchers say paranormal activity may be very real.
The rise and fall of a Texas patent court
In a few short years, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright made himself one of the most powerful patent judges in the country. After criticism from federal officials and a court order reassigning cases, those days may be coming to an end.
Iowa governor asks judge to lift injunction against abortion law
Lawyers representing Iowa's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds urged a state judge Friday to dissolve an injunction issued by the court in 2019 that permanently enjoined enforcement of a state law that makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat has been detected.
International
Anger grows as Northern Ireland is forced into fresh elections
Northern Ireland looks to be heading for a new round of elections, just seven months after voters in the United Kingdom territory last went to the polls.
