Paul Pelosi hospitalized after violent assault by home intruder

A suspect is in custody after breaking in to the Pelosis' San Francisco home, apparently looking for the House Speaker, before attacking her husband with a hammer.

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Paul Pelosi, real estate investor and husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted in his San Francisco home in what appeared to be a targeted home invasion early Friday morning.

The attack happened in the Pelosi’s home on Broadway Street in the tony neighborhood of Pacific Heights.

At a press conference Friday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott identified the assailant as 42 year-old David Depape. He declined to answer questions about how he was able to get into the home.

Scott said the attack happened at roughly 2:30AM Friday morning. When officers arrived at the home, they found Depape and Mr. Pelosi in the midst of a struggle. "Our officers observed and Mr. Pelosi both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

The Associated Press has reported that Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body. According to the AP, Depape shouted “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” during the attack.

Scott said both the suspect and Pelosi were taken to the hospital for treatment. "The motive for this attack is still being determined," he said, adding that Depape will be booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and "several other additional felonies."

"This is an active investigation currently being led by the SFPD's special investigation's division," Scott said.

The Capitol Police said in a statement that Speaker Pelosi was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the break-in. While “the motivation for the attack is still under investigation,” Capitol Police said it is assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department with its investigation.

Scott said the department could offer no new information, and referred inquiries about Pelosi's condition to a statement released by Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill, which offered scant details. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."