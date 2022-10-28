The rise and fall of a Texas patent court

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright speaks to lawyers during a virtual Q&A about intellectual property law in 2020. (YouTube screenshot via Courthouse News)

Albright is “one of the most affable people to put on a robe,” Erick Robinson, a patent lawyer who once ran a blog about patent cases in Waco, said in a phone interview. If patent owners were drawn to Albright’s court, he said, it was simply because they could get a “fair shake.”

“I’m not aware of a single lawyer who thinks Judge Albright is anything other than fair,” said Robinson, who has worked as both a plaintiff and defense lawyer in patent cases. He contrasted this with other districts, including the Northern District of California, where he said “the largest tech companies in the world” prefer to have cases “because they always win.”

Albright did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. In an interview with the intellectual property podcast, he said he’d loved patent law since the 1990s.

It was an “amazing combination” of trial law, nuances of the patent system and “learning about technology," Albright said of his career. To establish himself as a patent lawyer, “I just threw myself out there,” he joked. “Fortunately, I was able to fool enough people for long enough.”

Paul Gugliuzza, a law professor at Temple University, studies patent cases and has looked into Albright's court. In one paper, he and a co-author showed that Albright had adopted some of the same patent procedures as the Eastern District, which critics say skews in favor of plaintiffs.

In Gugliuzza’s view, there are problems with concentrating any type of case in a single court — regardless of the judge’s intentions or motivations.

“I think we should have some hesitation about giving one judge so much influence over patent law,” he said in a phone interview.

As Albright’s docket has grown, there’s also been an increase in what critics see as frivolous patent suits.

Take AML IP, a low-profile company with a registered address at a sleepy office park in Austin.

Since 2020, AML IP has filed dozens of patent lawsuits against major companies in Albright’s court, including Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstroms, Aldi and Blizzard Entertainment. Most recently, in a single day this month, AML IP sued three companies, including Ace Hardware, Bass Pro Shops and a New York hotel company.

AML IP has no apparent public presence and could not be reached for comment. When shown some lawsuits from AML IP, Gugliuzza said they showed why Albright’s court procedures were problematic.

“These cases are great examples of why patentees, particularly [non-practicing entities], really like Judge Albright,” Gugliuzza wrote. “He bends over backwards to avoid dismissing for improper venue.”

According to RPX Insight, a private firm focused on patent research, AML IP is linked to another intellectual-property company, Dynamic IP Deals. Its website advertises the company as “a full service intellectual property monetization firm.” It says it can help clients get “maximum yield” from their patents.

A lawyer for AML IP initially agreed to an interview but stopped corresponding with Courthouse News. Dynamic IP Deals also could not be reached for comment.

Profectus Technologies is another major patent litigant, including in the Western District, filing cases against companies like Apple, Kodak, Hewlett Packard and the Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Steven E. Ross, a lawyer who represented the company, said his clients were two brothers who invented a digital picture frame in the 1980s that could respond to environmental conditions like ambient light. As personal digital devices surged with the advent of iPhone, the brothers felt that some of the richest companies in the world were using their patented invention.

Ross thought patent owners got an unfair rap. “It’s really come to the point where it’s almost as if anyone who files a patent lawsuit is labeled a troll or is somehow cast in a bad light,” he said.

“These big companies are coming along and using [private property] for their own benefit and not giving any compensation,” he added. “Wouldn’t that upset you?”

The new federal courthouse in San Antonio, home court of the Western District of Texas. In July, Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia, the top judge in the district, issued an order reassigning patent cases from Albright's court. (Erik De La Garza/Courthouse News)

Just a few months after Garcia's order reassigning patent cases, it remains to be seen how it will affect Albright’s court.

With a huge backlog of patent cases, Albright still regularly rules on them. Recently, he declined several motions by defendants to transfer cases, including in lawsuits filed by AML IP.

Without reform, another judge could replicate the model used by Albright and the Eastern District of Texas, said Brian Love, a law professor at Santa Clara University School of Law who studies patents.

“At the end of the day, the thing that really allows the concentration of cases is when rural divisions are staffed by a small handful of judges or a single judge,” he said. Like Chief Justice Roberts, Love called for random assignment of cases. Most people “assume case assignment is random,” he added.

Part of the criticism of Albright comes down to “how you feel about jury trials," he said.

“Do you feel jury trials are sort of the first best way to solve legal disputes, such that we should send a lot of cases to trial even if it’s expensive and takes a long time?” Love said. “I think Albright and a lot of the judges in the Eastern District of Texas have that worldview, that jury trials are part of what makes the U.S. legal system exceptional.”

Jacqueline Altman, a Waco-based lawyer, often handles patent defenses before Albright. Like other lawyers who know him, she thought he handled patent cases in a fair and efficient way.

There is a “huge benefit” to trying patent cases before a judge who understood and liked patents, she said. As for criticisms that Albright has actively encouraged patent suits in his court, Altman said it was “unfair to latch onto a few [anecdotes] and pull them out of context.”

“Judges go around and they speak at local bench bars,” Altman said. “I don’t see [Albright] as being that different.”

Altman predicted it could be a year or more before the full effects of Garcia’s order play out. Like other lawyers who spoke to Courthouse News, she hoped the Western District would keep letting Albright hear patent cases — or at least hire more judges.

In other divisions of the Western District, including Del Rio, judges are often inundated with other federal matters like criminal and immigration hearings.

“I honestly think there would be benefit to bringing more justices into every district,” Altman said. “I think everybody would benefit.”