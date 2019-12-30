Obama, Trump Tie as America’s Most Admired Men in 2019

(CN) – Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump tied for most admired man of 2019 in a Gallup poll released Monday, while former first lady Michelle Obama claimed the title of most admired woman of the year.

Gallup asked Americans to name who they most admired, and 18% each named Obama and Trump. This is Obama’s 12th stint at the top of the poll, which has been issued end of each year since 1948, becoming only the second man to land in the top spot a dozen times along with former President and World War II hero Dwight Eisenhower.

Historical poll data suggests that the two men have won the admiration poll so frequently not only because they performed well in it while president, but also continued to enjoy significant popularity among Americans after leaving office.

Monday’s poll marks Trump’s first visit at the top.

Breaking down the figures by political demographics indicates party politics had a significant influence on who Americans named as their most admired man. Obama received admiration mentions from 41% of Democrats but just 3% of Republicans, while Trump was admired by 45% of Republicans and only 2% of Democrats.

Obama and Trump received roughly the same number of admiration mentions from independents, with 12% and 10%, respectively.

No other man in the Gallup poll received over 2% of admiration mentions. Former President Jimmy Carter, businessmen Elon Musk and Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California congressman Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama and businessman Warren Buffett rounded out the top 10.

Eighteen percent of respondents indicated they admire another man outside of the top 10, while 11% said the man they admire most is a family member or friend.

A quarter of Americans opted not to name anybody.

On the women’s side, Michelle Obama claimed the top spot for the second year in a row with 10% of admiration mentions from Americans. Current first lady Melania Trump took second in the poll with 5%, while Oprah Winfrey and climate activist Greta Thunberg each received 3%.

Queen Elizbeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley rounded out the top 10 most admired women.

Michelle Obama’s visit at the top is also largely driven by party divisions, with 23% of Democrats and 2% Republicans naming her as their most admired. Melania Trump, meanwhile, received the largest degree of support from Republicans with 11%.

Queen Elizabeth’s top 10 showing in the poll is the British monarch’s 51st, a feat matched by no other woman in the poll’s history. In fact, only the late evangelist Billy Graham has been in the most admired list more often than Queen Elizabeth, placing in the top 10 61 times

Not unlike the men’s category, a sizeable number of Americans (21%) named a woman outside the top 10 as their most admired, while 16% said they most admired a member within their circle of friends and family.

Another 27% said they did not have a most admired woman in 2019.

The Gallup poll drew responses from 1,025 Americans and contains a 4% margin of error.