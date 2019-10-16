Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a career diplomat testified behind closed doors in the congressional impeachment probe; Two 11th Circuit nominees breezed through their initial Senate hearings, moving the Atlanta-based appeals court closer to having a majority of judges appointed by Republican presidents; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union frantically sought to hammer out a deal to allow the United Kingdom to cut ties with its European neighbors on amicable terms, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) A career diplomat testified behind closed doors Wednesday in the congressional impeachment probe, reportedly telling lawmakers that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brushed off his repeated requests that the department show support for an ousted ambassador.

2.) Two Florida Supreme Court justices and 11th Circuit nominees breezed through their initial Senate hearings Wednesday, moving the Atlanta-based appeals court closer to having a majority of judges appointed by Republican presidents.

3.) A South Florida man implicated in the campaign-finance probe that has ensnared Ukrainian business associates of Rudy Giuliani turned himself in Wednesday to face criminal charges.

4.) The United Auto Workers and General Motors on Wednesday reached a tentative four-year labor agreement to end the longest automaker strike since 1970 and the first in 12 years.

Regional

5.) The race to decide who will be the next governor of Kentucky is neck-and-neck, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

6.) On the eve of a months-long jury trial, the state of California and Sutter Health reached a settlement in principle Wednesday to resolve antitrust claims against Northern California’s largest health care provider.

International

7.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union frantically sought to hammer out a deal Wednesday to allow the United Kingdom to cut ties with its European neighbors on amicable terms.

8.) Backing up traffic for the second time in as many weeks, Dutch farmers driving tractors staged a nationwide protest Wednesday over the government’s attempt to lower emissions by limiting the number of farm animals.