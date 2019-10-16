Fourth Figure in Campaign-Finance Probe Tied to Giuliani Arrested

MANHATTAN (CN) – A South Florida man implicated in the campaign-finance probe that has ensnared Ukrainian business associates of Rudy Giuliani turned himself in Wednesday to face criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors confirmed this morning that David Correia, 44, flew into John F. Kennedy Airport to answer an indictment that was unsealed last week in New York’s Southern District.

The indictment describes Correia as a business partner of Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, two Ukrainians charged with using straw donors to launder foreign money into U.S. elections through limited liability companies.

While Fruman and Parnas were arrested in New York, a third defendant, Ukraine-born marijuana businessman Andrey Kukushkin, was arrested in California.

In fall 2018, the indictment alleges, this trio and Correia had plans to form a recreational marijuana business that would be funded by an unnamed foreign national.

Noting that the venture required gaining access to retail marijuana licenses in particular states, including Nevada and New York, prosecutors said Correia, Fruman and Parnas made political donations on behalf of their foreign associate to curry favorable policies.

Prosecutors quote Kukushkin in their indictment as taking measures to conceal the foreign national’s involvement with the marijuana company and its political donations because of “his Russian roots and current political paranoia about it.”

The recreational marijuana business venture never came to fruition, the indictment states.

Like Correia, Parnas and Fruman were arrested last Wednesday at the airport, but prosecutors say they had bought one-way tickets to Frankfurt out of the Washington, D.C.-area’s Dulles International Airport.

Correia is expected to be presented this afternoon before a federal magistrate in Manhattan. At 3:30 on Thursday, Parnas and Fruman will appear for a pretrial hearing before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

Kukushin was presented last Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in the Northern District of California.