Deal or No Deal? EU, UK Seek Bargain Ahead of Key Summit

(CN) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union were frantically seeking to hammer out a deal Wednesday to allow the United Kingdom to cut ties with its European neighbors on amicable terms.

Several media outlets reported that negotiators were close to announcing a deal to pave the way for the U.K.’s departure from the EU. Still, it remained unclear if any proposed deal can muster enough votes in Britain’s deeply divided House of Commons to win passage.

The U.K. is slated to leave the EU on Oct. 31. Johnson, a hardcore Brexit backer, has vowed to lead the U.K. out of the EU on that date with or without a deal, but Parliament has requested him to delay an exit if he can’t come up with a deal.

Negotiations entered a chaotic and intense phase on Wednesday on the eve of a summit where European leaders will take up the issue of Brexit on Thursday and Friday.

Talks are focused on dealing with the issue of Northern Ireland and how to ensure that it remains tied to the U.K. while also tied to the EU. Northern Ireland, its open border with Ireland and maintaining peace in the troubled region have become major stumbling blocks in the U.K.’s plans to exit the EU.

Wednesday was marked by contradictory media reports about where the negotiations were. The text of any deal and its terms remained confidential as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several news outlets said Johnson was ready to keep Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules and laws and to draw a customs border down the Irish Sea – meaning all of the island of Ireland would be in effect aligned to the EU. Ireland, an EU member, insists on making sure that people, goods and services can continue to move freely across the invisible border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as they do today.

The problem with turning the Irish Sea into the border is that many in Northern Ireland, especially the large pro-British Protestant population that backs the Democratic Unionist Party, see this as treating them differently from the rest of the U.K. The DUP has opposed drawing a border down the Irish Sea and Johnson’s Conservative Party relies heavily on their votes in Parliament. The DUP’s concerns with the status of Northern Ireland largely were responsible for scuttling a previous deal former Prime Minister Theresa May spent three years working on with the EU.

On Wednesday, Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, said in a statement that it would not be helpful “to say too much about the precise state of play of the discussions or the exact time frame in which an agreement may be possible.”

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)