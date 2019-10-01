Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the D.C. Circuit largely upheld the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era net neutrality rules; Residents of Catoosa County became some of the first voters in the state to test Georgia’s new voting machines; A lethal Central American plant disease devastating olive trees in southern Italy is now killing almond trees in southern Spain, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday largely upheld the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era net neutrality rules, saying the Federal Communications Commission was within its authority to redefine broadband internet services for regulatory purposes but cannot block states from implementing their own rules.

2.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a fiery letter to House lawmakers Tuesday saying he will use all means at his disposal to stop what he sees as congressional “bullying” of State Department officials in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

3.) The United Auto Workers’ strike against General Motors has stretched into its third week with no end in sight, as some workers who applied for a union-sponsored supplemental weekly payment of $250 received their first check Tuesday.

Regional

4.) The plastic film protecting the screens of four tablets used to mark ballots were not yet peeled off, though they were growing dog-eared on the edges, when residents of Catoosa County became some of the first voters in the state to test Georgia’s new voting machines.

5.) After less than 24 hours of deliberations, a Dallas County jury convicted fired police officer Amber Guyger of murder Tuesday for killing an unarmed black man in his apartment that she mistook for her own.

International

6.) A lethal Central American plant disease devastating olive trees in southern Italy is now killing almond trees in southern Spain, a serious development for an outbreak threatening Europe’s crops.

7.) Internet users must actively consent to having a website store and access cookies on their devices, Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday, saying it is not enough to present web surfers with a box that has already been checked.

8.) Tractor-driving farmers descended on the Dutch capital Tuesday morning, creating the worst traffic congestion in the county’s history to protest calls to reduce emissions by drastically cutting the number of farm animals.