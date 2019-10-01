Ex-Cop Guilty of Murder in Fatal Apartment Mix-Up

DALLAS (CN) – After less than 24 hours of deliberations, a Dallas County jury convicted fired police officer Amber Guyger of murder Tuesday for killing an unarmed black man in his apartment that she mistook for her own.

Jurors unanimously concluded Guyger, 31, acted unreasonably in the shooting after she erroneously parked on the fourth floor of the South Side apartments near downtown on Sept. 7, 2018. She mistook an apartment belonging to Botham Jean, 26, for her apartment that was on the third floor, entered the ajar door before firing into the dark at what she believed was an intruder inside, striking Jean in the chest.

Guyger was in her police uniform but was off-duty after working a 15-hour shift. Jean was in his boxer shorts, enjoying a bowl of vanilla ice cream in front of the television.

The former officer was silent and looking down as the verdict was read. Loud cheers erupted from the crowd outside the courtroom who watched the video stream of the court’s proceedings.

Jurors deliberated for less than 24 hours after the seven-day trial.

Developing story…