DC Circuit Hands FCC Partial Victory in Net Neutrality Fight

WASHINGTON (CN) – The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday largely upheld the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era net neutrality rules, saying the Federal Communications Commission was within its authority to redefine broadband internet services for regulatory purposes but cannot block states from implementing their own rules.

In 2015, the FCC issued its so-called net neutrality order, classifying broadband internet services as telecommunications services under the Telecommunications Act. This definition treated internet service as a public utility for regulatory purposes, barring providers from throttling speeds or treating content differently online.

But in 2018, the FCC under President Donald Trump formally reversed that definition, choosing instead to classify the internet as an information service. This subjected internet service providers to less stringent regulation and launched a host of legal challenges from states, nonprofits and companies like Mozilla, which lead the challenge.

The D.C. Circuit largely struck down the challenges in a 146-page, unsigned opinion Tuesday, much as it did in 2016 when it upheld the initial net neutrality order.

The court held it needed to defer to the FCC under Chevron, the cornerstone administrative law test that holds federal agencies are entitled to deference from courts when interpreting ambiguous laws they administer so long as their interpretation is reasonable.

Developing story…