Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration finalized changes to dramatically overhaul enforcement of the landmark Endangered Species Act; The government issued a rule that allows it to deny green cards or visas to people who rely on public benefit programs or may need them in the future; The Ninth Circuit ruled college football players are not NCAA employees entitled to minimum wage, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Trump administration on Monday finalized changes to dramatically overhaul enforcement of the landmark Endangered Species Act, which is credited with helping to save animals like the American bald eagle and California condor.

2.) The Trump administration issued a rule Monday that allows the government to deny green cards or visas to people who rely on public benefit programs, or if they might need such programs, including food stamps, Medicaid and housing subsidies, in the future.

3.) Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide before he could stand trial, but the investigation and litigation over his alleged sex-trafficking empire shows no signs of abating.

4.) College football players are not NCAA employees entitled to minimum wage, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, dashing student athletes’ hopes of getting more than scholarship money out of the multibillion-dollar-per-year college sports industry.

5.) The Trump administration has taken steps to decertify the union that represents the federal immigration judges who work under the Department of Justice.

Science

6.) A “glitch” in a neutron star 1,000 light-years from Earth offered astronomers the first-ever glimpse into the forces generating rotation for the universe’s most dense objects.

7.) Even the most optimistic outlooks on global warming must consider the big questions about Earth’s limitations, like how valuable plant life will be in the fight to save the planet over the next century.

International

8.) Violent gangs have infiltrated virtually every corner of life in El Salvador, from businesses to police to housing — even to whether one can leave one’s home to go to the outhouse.