Jeffrey Epstein Case Will Outlive Its Key Defendant

MANHATTAN (CN) – Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide before he could stand trial, but the investigation and litigation over his alleged sex-trafficking empire shows no signs of abating.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Attorney General William Barr told law enforcement at a conference in New Orleans on Monday. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and we will ensure they get it.”

Attorneys for those victims have likewise announced that they will not be deterred from a future reckoning, as two criminal investigations into the conspiracy continue.

Just one day before Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell on Saturday, the Second Circuit released an enormous trove of files in a lawsuit brought against former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents shone a light on Epstein’s ties to President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, financier Glenn Dubin, model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, and former Senator George Mitchell, all of whom deny any impropriety.

Facing claims that he trafficked a teenaged Virginia Giuffre to more powerful men than previously known, Epstein is quoted in the records as pleading the Fifth Amendment throughout his deposition.

Discovery in the case also revealed that the financier had a bookshelf to match the charges on his rap sheet: Epstein’s Amazon receipts showed he bought titles like “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude – Principles, Skills and Tools.”

Explosive as the files were, even more disclosure is likely coming: U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled a hearing for unsealing the remainder on Sept. 4.

Saturday’s events spell a likely end to the specific docket: United States v. Epstein, now that the sole defendant is dead.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman released a statement about the development through his chambers.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s death is a tragedy to everyone involved in this case,” the statement said.

In the Southern District of New York, where the disgraced financier’s case had been designated a top priority, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman offered assurances Saturday to Epstein’s victims.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment — which included a conspiracy count — remains ongoing,” Berman said in a statement.

The Southern District’s website still prominently features a banner urging Epstein’s accusers to keep calling the hotline 1-800-CALL-FBI.