Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including jurors returned a guilty verdict against NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere; The Trump administration pulled the plug on a landmark effort from the Obama era to move away from climate-damaging pollution; Europe’s General Court ruled Adidas is not entitled to trademark three parallel stripes in any direction, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Just hours into deliberations, jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

2.) Extending the life of coal-fired power plants, the Trump administration pulled the plug Wednesday on a landmark effort from the Obama era to move away from climate-damaging pollution.

3.) The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump’s longest-delayed judicial nominee, a Texas attorney who faced criticism from Democrats about his record in court on cases involving gay rights issues.

Regional

4.) Accusing a Las Vegas gun dealer of violating its state ban, New Jersey says in a complaint Wednesday that its undercover investigators were able to order a 100-round ammunition magazine over the internet.

5.) Is that a Teflon suit, Mr. Paxton? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been under indictment since 2015 on securities fraud charges, and the prosecution suffered another setback Wednesday when the state’s highest criminal court effectively shredded three special prosecutors’ $199,000 bill for their pretrial work on the case.

6.) Just as harmful pharmaceuticals require oversight, an attorney for New York City told a federal judge Wednesday that it was justified in banning gay-conversion therapy for the sake of the 13% of people who try to kill themselves after so-called treatment.

International

7.) Adidas is not entitled to trademark three parallel stripes in any direction, Europe’s General Court ruled Wednesday, calling the design “inherently devoid of distinctive character” across the EU.

8.) Himalayan glaciers have been melting at a far more aggressive rate since the turn of the 21st century, a new study has found.

Like this: Like Loading...