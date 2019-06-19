NJ Brings Suit Over 100-Round Gun Mag Sold Online

TRENTON, N.J. (CN) — Accusing a Las Vegas gun dealer of violating its state ban, New Jersey says in a complaint Wednesday that its undercover investigators were able to order a 100-round ammunition magazine over the internet.

New Jersey adopted LCM, short for large-capacity magazine, limits in June 2008, about four months after a shooter armed with more than 300 rounds of ammunition killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The law bans any magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammo, and state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says he brought the law to the attention of the North Las Vegas gun store New Frontier Armory this past January with a cease-and-desist letter.

Despite a commitment from New Frontier that it made staffers in its distribution center aware of the law, the complaint says undercover New Jersey investigators were able to buy several LCMs that are now illegal in the Garden State.

In addition to one 100-round magazine, which New Frontier sells for $129.99, the state bought one 30-round magazine for an assault rifle and three 15-round magazines for Glock pistols.

New Jersey’s investigator placed the order over the internet on May 23, and the magazines arrived in New Jersey six days later.

Grewel filed the 34-page complaint against New Frontier in the Essex County Superior Court.

“We warned New Frontier Armory that we had zero tolerance for their sale of unlawful magazines in our state, but they sold a 100-round magazine to our undercover investigator anyway,” Grewal said in a statement. “So we are suing New Frontier Armory for its illegal sales, and we’re going to seek the maximum civil penalties.”

Anyone in possession of a LCM in New Jersey can face up to 18 months in prison and a hefty fine of $10,000.

The complaint accuses New Frontier of deceptive advertising practices. In addition to demanding that the company give up any money it has made through illegal ammo sales, the state wants New Frontier to tell shoppers on its website that LCMs are illegal in the state.

“By continuing to sell LCMs to New Jersey buyers, and failing to disclose that these weapons are illegal, New Frontier Armory has shown complete disregard for New Jersey consumers and for our state’s consumer protection laws,” Paul R. Rodríguez, director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, said in a statement.

The lawsuit against New Frontier comes three months after, Grewal accused California-based U.S. Patriot Armory of selling kits for so-called “ghost guns.” The partially assembled firearms come in separate parts and lack serial numbers, making them harder for law enforcement to trace.

A representative for the veteran-owned New Frontier Armory did not return a request for comment.

