Cult Leader Keith Raneire Convicted on All Counts

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – Just hours into deliberations, jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

The jury began deliberations at about 9 this morning and announced Raniere’s convictions just after 2:30 p.m., bringing a quick end to the trial that has already spanned six weeks.

Raniere faced a seven-count indictment charging him, among other things, with sex trafficking, forced labor and wire fraud. The fraud charge alone included 11 different racketeering acts, including creation and possession of child pornography, conspiracy to commit identity theft, extortion, and trafficking and document servitude.

Raniere billed NXIVM (pronounced Nexium) as a self-help group, and held himself out to followers as a “renunciate” who had no need for money or material possessions.

But witnesses painted the 58-year-old as a manipulative, controlling leader who ran a secret society within NXIVM called DOS, or “The Vow,” where women were forced into sexual relationships with Raniere and branded with his initials along their pubic lines.

Following his March 2018 arrest in Mexico, Raniere was charged alongside five NXIVM members, all women, who pleaded guilty before trial: Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell, and mother-daughter duo Nancy and Lauren Salzman.

Lauren Salzman testified to acting as a so-called first-line slave master in the DOS group, in which Raniere purportedly held himself out as “Vanguard.”

One former DOS slave named Nicole testified that Raniere had blindfolded her and brought her to an apartment where she was tied to a table and sexually assaulted by another woman while he watched.

Prosecutors have identified that other woman as Camila, a sister of another slave identified only as Daniela. One of the charges against Raniere involves pornographic images of Camila taken in 2005 when she was a child.

Lauren Salzman testified that she helped Raniere use threats of deportation to keep Daniela, who is a Mexican national, in a room in the Albany suburbs for two years.

Along with Salzman, former DOS members Sylvie, Nicole and “J” testified that they had handed over compromising images of themselves as collateral to join DOS. Jurors heard audiotape of Raniere giving stream-of-consciousness instructions for the DOS branding ceremonies, where members had his initials burned into their bikini lines as they were held to a table “like a sacrificial whatever,” in his words.

They said Raniere held some women in DOS to 500- or 600-calorie-per-day diets; Lauren Salzman said he told her to get her weight down to 100 pounds. He also would not allow his sex partners to groom their pubic hair, and kept a folder of naked photographs of these women hidden on a hard drive in his “Executive Library” at 8 Hale Drive in Halfmoon, N.Y.

Agnifilo argued that while Raniere might be a womanizer and full of himself, “repulsive” evidence does not necessarily equal a guilty defendant. He tried to undermine the witnesses’ credibility and pin the blame on others including Allison Mack or Raniere’s former longtime partner Kristin Keeffe, who mothered one of his children and did not testify at the trial.

Raniere has been held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

This story is developing…

Like this: Like Loading...