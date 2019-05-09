Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature failed in its attempt to stay an injunction that requires it to draw a new electoral map before the 2020 election; A federal judge slammed the government over holes its explanation about the discrepancy in visa denials for skilled foreign workers under the Trump administration; A Texas bill proposing new burdens for citizens who help disabled, elderly or sick people get to the polls has angered civil rights groups who say it is Republicans’ latest ploy to suppress voter turnout, and more.

National

1.) The Republican-controlled Ohio Legislature, joined by several state congressional representatives, failed Thursday in its attempt to stay an injunction that requires it to draw a new electoral map before the 2020 election.

2.) A federal judge slammed the government Thursday over holes its explanation about the discrepancy in visa denials for skilled foreign workers under the Trump administration.

3.) Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said Thursday his presidential campaign has hired Jeff Berman, a top delegate strategist for President Barack Obama who also helped Hillary Clinton secure the Democratic nomination in 2016, as a senior adviser.

4.) The overall U.S. trade gap grew by 1.5% in March, even though the closely watched deficit with China dropped to a five-year low.

Regional

5.) Taking a cue from his predecessor Jerry Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that despite exploding tax collections and billions in reserves, his administration is preparing for “uncertain economic headwinds” by stashing cash in his proposed budget.

6.) A Texas bill proposing new burdens for citizens who help disabled, elderly or sick people get to the polls has angered civil rights groups who say it is Republicans’ latest ploy to suppress voter turnout.

International

7.) The United Arab Emirates and Qatar returned to the International Court of Justice a final day to duke out a small portion of a larger diplomatic discrimination case.

8.) Two months before President Donald Trump’s June 2018 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, foreign maritime authorities intercepted and detained a 17,061-ton cargo ship called the M/V Wise Honest. Unsealing a federal forfeiture complaint for the vessel Thursday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman described the action as the first-ever seizure of a North Korean cargo vessel for sanctions violations.

