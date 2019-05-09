N. Korean Cargo Ship Seized for Money Laundering

This image of the M/V Wise Honest, a North Korean cargo ship, appears in a U.S. forfeiture complaint filed Thursday in New York.

MANHATTAN (CN) – Two months before President Donald Trump’s June 2018 summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, foreign maritime authorities intercepted and detained a 17,061-ton cargo ship called the M/V Wise Honest.

Unsealing a federal forfeiture complaint for the vessel Thursday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman described the action as the first-ever seizure of a North Korean cargo vessel for sanctions violations.

“Our office uncovered North Korea’s scheme to export tons of high-grade coal to foreign buyers by concealing the origin of their ship, the Wise Honest,” Berman said in a statement. “This scheme not only allowed North Korea to evade sanctions, but the Wise Honest was also used to import heavy machinery to North Korea, helping expand North Korea’s capabilities and continuing the cycle of sanctions evasion. With this seizure, we have significantly disrupted that cycle.”

The announcement follows multiple reports that North Korea fired missiles, in the second weapons test in less than a week.

The a 32-page forfeiture complaint unsealed Thursday details a scheme in which the Wise Honest illicitly shipped coal and heavy machinery in defiance of U.S. and U.N. sanctions.

“The Korea Songi scheme allowed North Korean companies to export raw natural resources, notably coal, which provide a critical source of revenue for DPRK-based companies and for the North Korean government,” the complaint states. “Through shipments coordinated by Kwon, large quantities of coal were exported from North Korea, including on behalf of Korea Songi Trading Corporation, in violation of United Nations Security Council prohibitions on that exportation, and in a manner designed to avoid the imposition o: sanctions on the entities involved by the United States.”

Indonesian maritime authorities incepted the ship on April 2, 2018, shortly before Trump and Kim’s summit in June. Prosecutors signed the complaint on Tuesday.

This story is developing…

