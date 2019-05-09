Newsom Boosts California Budget to Record $213 Billion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his first-year budget on Jan. 10, 2019. His office released a revised budget on May 9, 2019, which, if approved at $213 billion in total spending, would be a state record. (Nick Cahill/CNS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Taking a cue from his predecessor Jerry Brown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that despite exploding tax collections and billions in reserves, his administration is preparing for “uncertain economic headwinds” by stashing cash in his proposed budget.

“We’re preparing for a very different climate, and we’ve never been more prepared as a state for entering into that climate,” Newsom said while outlining his revised budget plan.

With his first budget, Newsom seeks to avoid new permanent obligations in favor of one-time funding to hire and train new teachers, increase tax breaks for working families and putting billions toward new housing and homelessness.

The revised budget also calls for record-high education funding and over $15 billion dedicated to paying down debt and stocking the state’s rainy-day fund to its constitutional maximum.

Total spending is up slightly from the preliminary budget unveiled in January, with $147 billion of the $213 billion total going toward the general fund. Both figures would be the largest in state history.

The revision signals the beginning of month-long budget negotiations with the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers must approve their plan by majority vote and send it to Newsom by June 15. Newsom then has until June 30 to make final touches to the plan, which takes effect July 1.

As was common during the last few years of Brown’s term, the state collected billions more than expected in corporate and income taxes during the critical accounting month of April. The $3.2 billion spring tax windfall caused Newsom’s finance department to slightly increase its prediction for the state’s surplus.

Newsom’s January proposal was based off an estimated $21 billion surplus, while Thursday’s updated version pegs it at $21.5 billion. Most of the additional revenue would be spent on constitutionally required obligations like education and debt payments.

As Newsom indicated earlier this week, the proposal includes several tax breaks for women and working families. The updated budget calls for eliminating sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products for two years, extending paid family leave beginning in 2020 and a “cost of living refund” that will bump a current $200 child tax credit for low-income families to $1,000.

Newsom is touting the tax breaks and subsidized child care items as part of his administration’s “parents agenda.”

“We are building the architecture for a new master plan in California, but it’s a master plan for early learning and for child care,” Newsom said. “It’s long overdue; we have one for higher education, we need one for early education.”

This is a developing story.

