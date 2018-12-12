Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge sentenced President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen to three years in prison; Sixteen South Carolina coastal cities teamed up with environmentalists to file lawsuits against the Trump administration aiming to stop offshore oil exploration; British Prime Minister Theresa May fought off a leadership challenge Wednesday evening but the future of Great Britain’s break from the European Union remains far from certain, and more.

National

1.) Offering little leniency to President Donald Trump’s former fixer, a federal judge sentenced attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday to three years in prison.

2.) A federal judge ruled Esquire’s parent company is liable for copyright infringement for publishing a photo snapped by a guest showing President Donald Trump crashing a wedding at Trump National Golf Club.

3.) Sixteen South Carolina coastal cities teamed up with environmentalists to file lawsuits against the Trump administration aiming to stop offshore oil exploration, arguing that seismic testing will devastate marine life and the coastal economy.

Regional

4.) Despite wide support from residents, Franklin, Tennessee has had to sue the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy in its attempt to install four historical plaques describing the history of Civil War-era black residents in the public square.

5.) Republican lawmakers in Georgia are gunning to pass legislation legalizing the distribution of cannabis oil and allowing farmers to grow hemp and medical marijuana, arguing it will be good for industry and people suffering from illness.

6.) The Eighth Circuit heard oral arguments Wednesday in two Minnesota boys’ challenge to the state high school arts and athletics association’s policy of barring boys from participating on competitive dance teams.

International

7.) British Prime Minister Theresa May fought off a leadership challenge on Wednesday evening, but the future of Great Britain’s break from the European Union remains far from certain.

8.) A two-second sample of a rhythm sequence from a song by electronic music pioneer Kraftwerk constitutes copyright infringement since the sampling was done without permission from the songwriters, a European Court of Justice magistrate said Wednesday.

