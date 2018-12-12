Brexit Chaos Deepens as May Faces Leadership Challenge

By CAIN BURDEAU

(CN) — Great Britain’s political divisions over Brexit deepened even further on Wednesday as Prime Minister Theresa May faced a leadership challenge within her fractured Tory party.

The Conservative Party was expected to decide May’s fate in a vote Wednesday evening. If she loses, the Tories will hold a contest to find her replacement as prime minister.

A leadership challenge has been a possibility since the summer, when May saw key members of her Cabinet resign and fault her for striking a withdrawal deal that they say tethers the United Kingdom too closely to the European Union. Still, she has a lot of support within her party.

Wednesday’s developments further clouded Britain’s future and deepened rifts between those who believe Britain will be better off by decisively breaking away from the EU, and all its rules and laws, and those who see Brexit as a major — and dangerous — folly.

May’s biggest challenge has been satisfying the hardcore anti-EU conservative members in her party, the so-called Brexiteer Euroskeptics. This group triggered the no-confidence vote.

The pressure on May has been steadily building.

On Monday, facing the prospect of a devastating defeat, she was forced to pull a Parliament vote on the deal she had negotiated with the EU on the relationship between Britain and the European Union, Britain’s largest trading partner.

On Tuesday, she held emergency talks with European leaders to extract concessions in the hope of appeasing her enemies within her party. Her critics warned that the deal she’d struck with the EU was unacceptable because it would leave Britain bound to the EU indefinitely.

“The country needs a new leader; it is time for Mrs May to resign,” said Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Tory member and leader of the Brexiteers, on Twitter Wednesday morning.

May vowed to fight to keep her job and warned that a change of leadership “will put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.”

In a statement, she said a new prime minister would have to prolong even further negotiations with the EU over a withdrawal agreement.

She added that a new prime minister would find the same hurdles she has faced in getting a deal approved by Parliament and the EU.

Late Wednesday morning, the British Parliament appeared hopelessly deadlocked over Britain’s departure from the EU. The opposition party, Labour, mostly opposes leaving the EU, as do Scottish parliamentarians.

Parliamentarians in Northern Ireland are unhappy that May’s deal could leave Northern Ireland aligned with EU rules indefinitely, to keep the border with Ireland open and free of border checks, in keeping with the Good Friday Agreement. That agreement brought peace to Northern Ireland.

“Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division, just as we should be standing together to serve our country,” May said in arguing that a leadership battle was not “in the national interest.”

A frontrunner to replace May, in the event she is forced to step down, is Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary who resigned from the Cabinet this summer. Johnson i sa divisive figure and led the campaign to leave the EU. Other possibilities are Sajid Javid, the home secretary; Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary; Amber Rudd, the secretary for work and pensions; and Michael Gove, the environment secretary.

Britain has long had a difficult relationship with the European Union, which originally was viewed as a German and French project to avoid another war. Britain joined the European Common Market in 1973, but only after French President Charles de Gaulle was out of power. De Gaulle had long opposed Britain’s entry, viewing Britain as incompatible with the European project.

Shortly after joining, though, Britain held a national referendum in 1975 to decide whether to remain in the Common Market. About 67 percent voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

Still, Britain kept its distance. It chose to keep its own currency, the pound sterling, opposed greater integration with the EU and opted out of Europe’s open-borders policy, the Schengen Agreement.

Many Brits have long been deeply skeptical about aligning the island nation with EU laws and trade rules, and that skepticism has grown in the past two decades as the EU’s powers grew. Ill will toward the EU found its full expression in the explosive 2016 referendum in which 51.9 percent of British voters chose to leave the EU.

The vote to leave, pushed most strongly by Euroskeptics in the Tory party, was underpinned by concerns that Britain was losing its culture and sovereignty, sending too much money to the EU without getting enough in return and taking in too many immigrants from other EU nations.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)

