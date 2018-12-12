Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Gets 3-Year Sentence

Michael Cohen, second from right, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, arrives at New York federal court, accompanied by his children, Samantha and Jake, and his wife, Laura Shusterman, right, on Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen faces sentencing for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign-finance laws. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

MANHATTAN (CN) – After implicating his former boss in a possible campaign finance felony, President Donald Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen received a three-year sentence on Wednesday.

Before pronouncing his sentence, U.S. District Judge William Pauley III detailed what he called Cohen’s “smorgasboard” of crimes involving “deception” and motivated by “personal greed and ambition.”

Echoing the language prosecutors used when referring to Trump in court filings, Pauley noted that Cohen admitted that he made the illicit hush-money payments “at the coordination with and the direction of Individual-1.”

“This court … believes a significant term of imprisonment” is justified, Pauley said.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…

As the long-awaited sentencing of Michael Cohen got underway Wednesday, an attorney for the president’s former fixer labeled Cohen’s offenses ones of circumstance. “Mr. Cohen had the misfortune to be counsel to the president,” Cohen’s attorney Guy Petrillo said.

In his own remarks to the court this morning, Cohen took aim at recent barbs he has faced from his former boss.

“Recently the president tweeted a statement calling me weak, and it was correct but for a much different reason than he was implying,” Cohen said. “It was because time and time again i felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

The only “weakness was a blind loyalty to Donald Trump,” Cohen said.

“Today is the day that I am getting my freedom back,” Cohen proclaimed. “I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day that I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen that I deeply admired.”

In New York’s Southern District, the packed courtroom includes attorney Michael Avenatti. Known best for his legal advocacy on behalf of Stormy Daniels, a porn actress who claims to have had an affair with Trump, Avenatti brought national attention to Cohen’s hush-money payment to Daniels of $130,000 in October 2016, a month before Trump’s election.

As part of his August plea deal, Cohen admitted that he made illegal payoffs to Stormy Daniels and another woman, Playboy model Karen McDougal, in “coordination” with and at the “direction” of Trump.

Prosecutors independently came to the same conclusion on Friday, connecting Trump with a crime for the first time but stopping short of accusing him. They have described the crimes of Cohen meanwhile as “manifold,” including multiple counts of tax evasion, campaign-finance violations and perjury in his letters written to House and Senate investigators.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley III kicked off the hearing this morning by calculating a range of 51 months to 63 months of imprisonment for Cohen.

Urging Pauley to be lenient, attorney Petrillo emphasized that Trump’s former “fixer” chose to cooperate “knowing that he’d face a barrage of attack by the president.”

“He knew that the president might shut down the investigation,” Petrillo said.

“He offered evidence against the most powerful person in our country,” Petrillo said. “He did so not knowing what the results would be.”

Prosecutors maintained in court filings, however, that Cohen attempted to reap the benefits of half-hearted cooperation with an extraordinary request for a non-jail sentence.

Cohen’s prosecution was referred to the Southern District of New York by Special Counsel Robert Mueller whose investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election has taken down several members of Trump’s inner circle.

Lashing out at the prosecutors Wednesday, Petrillo suggested that the office is tired of playing second fiddle to Mueller.

“Power to the Southern District,” Petrillo said. “They want to build a bigger case than they’ve already made. God bless them.”

The Special Counsel’s Office, with whom Cohen met seven times, investigated a matter closer to the heart of the Russia probe: negotiations between Trump and Putin’s inner circles about a Moscow real estate deal that extended deep into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Describing their take on the case Wednesday, Jeannie S. Rhee from the Special Counsel’s Office said Cohen provided “credible” and “valuable information” regarding “any links between a campaign and a foreign government.”

“Mr. Cohen has sought to tell us the truth,” Rhee said.

“There’s only so much we can say about the particulars at this time, given our ongoing investigation,” she said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos defended his office from Petrillo’s attack.

“The charges portray a pattern of deception, of brazenness and of greed,” Roos said.

Denying that his office mistreated Cohen, Roos added: “The unfairness here is not to Mr. Cohen here, but to the public.”

Describing why he decided against a cooperation agreement, Cohen said that he chose this “unorthodox path” to hasten his return to his family.

“I do not need a cooperation agreement in place to do the right thing.”

Turning his attention to Trump, Cohen spoke about how “the president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world,” mocked him, “calling me a rat.”

The lawyer slammed Trump for trying to influence proceedings that he said “implicate” him.

Tearing up, Cohen apologized to the public. “You deserve to know the truth and lying to you was unjust,” he said.

Despite previously telling Congress that talks fizzled out in January, Cohen admitted to a federal judge last month that this was a lie that he told “out of loyalty” to Trump. Cohen exchanged messages several months later with with Felix Sater, an intermediary linked to the Russian mafia who later told BuzzFeed News that Trump had promised Putin a $50 million penthouse in the tower, which was never built.

“Peskov would like to invite you as his guest to the St. Petersburg Forum, which is Russia’s Davos it’s June 16-19,” Sater wrote in May 5, 2016, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secretary. “He wants to meet there with you and possibly introduce you to either Putin or [Russian Prime Minister] Medvedev, as they are not sure if 1 or both will be there.”

Cohen’s criminal information notes that he had a 20-minute phone conversation with Putin’s secretary earlier that year.

On Friday, Mueller’s memo provides new and tantalizing details about that thwarted proposal, including Cohen’s efforts to secure a meeting between Trump and Putin at the 2015 U.N. General Assembly.

“For example, in or around November 2015, Cohen received the contact information for, and spoke with, a Russian national who claimed to be a ‘trusted person in the Russian Federation who could offer the campaign ‘political synergy’ and ‘synergy on a government level,’” Mueller’s memo states.

Before the U.N. General Assembly that year, Cohen appeared on Hannity’s radio show and suggested that Trump meet with Putin during his visit. Hannity was identified as Cohen’s third client at a dramatic federal court hearing in April.

