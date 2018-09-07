Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including senators closing out two full days of grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by hear advice on the nomination from four panels of lawyers, activists and professors; former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos issentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to investigators about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 election; President Donald Trump says the Justice Department should find out who wrote a bitingly critical New York Times op-ed, said to have been penned by a member of an administration “resistance” movement; a group of five nonprofits focused on energy and the environment claims the Tennessee Valley Authority’s new rate hikes are designed to discourage homeowners from installing solar panels on their properties; the 5-Star Movement, Italy’s maverick anti-establishment and pro-environment party, disappoints supporters in southern Italy who hoped its politicians would carry out promises to close a gigantic steelworks mill; in his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief follows the same trail through the Nevada desert as travelers of old, and more.

National

1.) After two full days of grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on hot-button issues, senators will hear advice on the nomination Friday from four panels of lawyers, activists and professors.

2.) Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for lying to investigators about his contacts with Russians during the 2016 election.

3.) President Donald Trump said Friday the Justice Department should find out who wrote a bitingly critical New York Times op-ed, said to have been penned by a member of an administration “resistance” movement straining to thwart his most dangerous impulses.

4.) A Russian accused of victimizing more than 80 million in a record-breaking hack will be presented before a federal magistrate Friday afternoon following his extradition earlier today from the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

Regional

5.) Fending off claims that it tried to bankrupt the National Rifle Association, attorneys for the state of New York will press a federal judge Monday to dismiss the gun lobby’s free-speech suit.

6.) Decades of politics and foot-dragging have stymied the recovery of threatened and endangered Chinook salmon, while an iconic population of killer whales that depends on them veered toward extinction. Now, a last-ditch effort to save the whales may also be what thwarts the recovery of Chinook.

7.) A group of five nonprofits focused on energy and the environment claims in court that the Tennessee Valley Authority’s new rate hikes are designed to discourage homeowners from installing solar panels on their properties.

9.) Exactly one week before New York’s state primary elections , the four Democratic candidates running for state attorney general jabbed and bickered in what was likely their final debate Thursday evening at New York City’s historic Cooper Union Great Hall.

Science

11.) Completely offsetting the effects of burning coal for electricity in the United States would require covering 89 percent of the nation in forests, according to a new study.

International

12.) The 5-Star Movement, Italy’s maverick anti-establishment and pro-environment party, is bitterly disappointing supporters in southern Italy who hoped its politicians would carry out promises to close a gigantic steelworks mill long a source of pollution.

