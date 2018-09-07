Former Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Faces Sentencing

WASHINGTON (CN) – Onetime Trump foreign-policy adviser George Papadopoulos will learn his fate Friday for lying to federal agents investigating Russian election interference.

Though special counsel Robert Mueller’s team reached a cooperation deal with Papadopoulos as part of his guilty plea in October 2017, they disclosed earlier this month that the 31-year-old’s cooperation has been minimal and that his dishonesty harmed the investigation.

Indeed most of the information Papadopoulos gave Mueller’s team was delivered only after they confronted him with a trail of his emails, text messages and internet search history, prosecutors said.

Papadopoulos’ attorney Robert Stanley with Breen & Pugh did not deny that his client’s offense of lying to FBI agents was serious, but pushed back against the government’s claim that he intended to undermine or harm the investigation.

In an Aug. 31 sentencing memo, Stanley said Papadopoulos cooperated fully with the investigation and acquiesced to the government’s three requests to delay his sentencing “as a courtesy.”

Prosecutors took no position on an appropriate sentence last month but recommended a sentence of 0 to 6 months. Papadopoulos meanwhile has asked the court for leniency, arguing that probation is a more appropriate sentence and that jailing him “would create an unwarranted sentencing disparity.”

The former Trump campaign adviser landed in legal hot water after lying to federal investigators about contacts he had with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. These contacts included London-based professor Joseph Mifsud, who claimed to have connections to the Kremlin, and a woman named Olga claiming to be related to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair told Papadopoulos they could help arrange a meeting for the Trump campaign with Russian government officials.

During their final meeting, Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Kremlin operatives had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails.

Papadopoulos’ sentencing memo downplays the significance of this revelation.

“Not knowing what to make of this comment, George continued his efforts to make the Trump – Russia meeting a reality,” the memo states. “As he expressed in an email to Professor Mifsud, George believed that the meeting would be ‘history making.’”

Prosecutors say Papadopoulos had been on the Trump campaign for at least a month before he met with Mifsud, but that Papadopoulos repeatedly told investigators that he was not yet part of the campaign when the meetings took place.

This dishonesty undermined the ability of prosecutors to question or detain Mifsud about the emails before he left the United States in February 2017, the government has said.

Attorney Stanley has countered meanwhile that his client’s dishonesty stemmed not from nefarious intent, but a desire to further his career.

“Caught off-guard by an impromptu interrogation, Mr. Papadopoulos misled investigators to save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to his master,” his sentencing memo said.

Stanley said Papadopoulos saw an opportunity in building a relationship with Mifsud to facilitate one of the Trump campaign’s primary policy goals: improving relations with Russia.

According to his sentencing memo, Papadopoulos was witnessing his career skyrocket “to unimaginable heights.”

During the March 31, 2016, national-security meeting at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., Papadopoulos eagerly announced he could facilitate a foreign-policy meeting between Trump and Putin.

“While some in the room rebuffed George’s offer, Mr. Trump nodded with approval and deferred to Mr. [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions who appeared to like the idea and stated that the campaign should look into it,” the memo states.

Ultimately the meeting never happened.

Papadopoulos says investigators lured him into questioning about the FBI’s Russia investigation, which was not yet public and still under the direction of former FBI Director James Comey, by telling him they wanted to question him about Sergei Millian.

Millian’s name had surfaced as a source for the controversial dossier put together by former British spy Christopher Steele.

Papadopoulos claims he answered questions about Millian for roughly 20 minutes, but that the FBI quickly shifted gears and started inquiring about Russian influence on the election.

According to his sentencing memo, Papadopoulos told investigators he was unaware that anyone in the Trump campaign knew in advance that Clinton’s emails would be released.

“Further, George told the agents he had no knowledge of meetings between Russian government officials and people working on the campaign,” his sentencing memo states.

From his telling, Papadopoulos wanted to assist investigators but was also concerned about his professional future and desired to continue working for the campaign. So he misled investigators to distance himself from Mifsud.

“In his hesitation, George lied, minimized, and omitted material facts. Out of loyalty to the new president and his desire to be part of the administration, he hoisted himself upon his own petard,” his sentencing memo says.

But Papadopoulos insists his false statements never hindered the Russia investigation, and attorney Stanley claims the government never presented evidence of that.

Papadopoulos says he does not recall having ever told the campaign what Mifsud told him about Clinton’s stolen emails.

The former Trump campaign adviser is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon for sentencing.

