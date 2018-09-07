Experts Set to Advise Senate on Kavanaugh Nomination

WASHINGTON (CN) – After two full days of grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on hot-button issues, senators began hearing advice on the nomination Friday from four panels of lawyers, activists and professors.

The Senate Judiciary Committee finished their public questioning of Kavanaugh around 10 p.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day of questions that ran well into the night. Like most judicial nominees, Kavanaugh largely avoided discussing his personal views on legal issues, instead promising to remain independent if confirmed to the high court.

Friday’s session began with testimony from two representatives of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, which unanimously rated Kavanaugh well-qualified.

Paul Moxley, the chair of the bar committee, said his group studied input from nearly 500 people who “were likely to have knowledge of [Kavanaugh’s] qualifications.”

Coupled with reviews of Kavanaugh’s record on the bench, the committee’s review yielded praise for Kavanaugh’s temperament, professional qualifications and integrity.

John Tarpley, the group’s principal evaluator, was careful to note, however, that the review did not consider how Kavanaugh might rule on specific legal issues likely to go before the Supreme Court.

Tarpley specifically praised Kavanaugh’s writing ability, saying he has great skill in clearly explaining complicated legal issues in opinions. He also said the review gave Kavanaugh high marks for his personality and professional qualifications.

“Given the breadth, diversity and strength of the positive feedback we received from judges and lawyers from all parts of the profession, the committee would have been hard-pressed to come to any conclusion other than that Judge Kavanaugh has demonstrated exceptional professional competence,” Tarpley said.

Next up, the committee will hear from 26 witnesses spread across three panels who will make the final case for why Kavanaugh should or should not be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Notable witnesses in Kavanaugh’s favor include a pair of former Bush administration solicitors general: Paul Clement, who held the job from 2005 to 2008, and Theodore Olson, who served from 2001 to 2004 – as well as Jennifer Mascott, a former Kavanaugh law clerk who now works as a law professor at George Mason University.

Mascott is one of three former Kavanaugh clerks who will testify in favor of the judge on Friday.

Those lined up against Kavanaugh include Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, and John Dean, who served as counsel to President Richard Nixon.

Also scheduled to testify is Rochelle Garza, the attorney who served as the guardian of an anonymous teen who was in the country illegally and sought an abortion while in federal custody. A D.C. Circuit panel on which Kavanaugh sat blocked a lower court order that directed the government to let the teen obtain an abortion.

Like this: Like Loading...