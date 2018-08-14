Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s motion for acquittal of bank and tax fraud charges moments before his defense team rested without calling any witnesses, setting the stage for closing arguments Wednesday morning; Pennsylvania prosecutors held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to unpack a hotly anticipated grand jury report detailing 70 years of misconduct allegations involving in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses; A judge refused to move the federal trial of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman out of Brooklyn, and more.

National

1.) A federal judge rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s motion for acquittal of bank and tax fraud charges moments before his defense team rested without calling any witnesses, setting the stage for closing arguments Wednesday morning.

2.) Standing across the street from the Homeland Security field office where he was arrested, immigration activist Ravi Ragbir rallied roughly 100 supporters Tuesday after a Second Circuit hearing in his case.

3.) A federal judge refused Tuesday to move the federal trial of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman out of Brooklyn.

Regional

4.) Pennsylvania prosecutors held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to unpack a hotly anticipated grand jury report detailing 70 years of misconduct allegations involving in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses.

5.) President Donald Trump may have issues with Chicago when it comes to gun violence and immigration, but the Illinois attorney general claims his namesake hotel has no problem with polluting the city’s river.

6.) When the heart of convicted double-murderer Carey Dean Moore stopped at 10:47 a.m. on this rainy Tuesday morning, the prolonged effort by Nebraska officials to execute a prisoner via lethal injection came to fruition.

Science

7.) Elephants possess a “zombie” gene that makes them nearly immune to cancer, according to research published Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports – a finding that offers hope for applications in human cancer biology.

International

8.) A plan to build a 1.8-mile-long tunnel next to Stonehenge has fired up archaeologists to protect one of the Earth’s most beloved World Heritage sites.

