Manafort Fights for Acquittal With Closing Arguments on Deck

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – The time has come for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to lay out his defense or head straight into closing arguments.

Defense attorneys for Paul Manafort have played their strategy close to the chest since the beginning of the trial, but they wasted little time making it known Monday night that they wished to see several of the charges brought against their client dismissed.

In an eight-page request filed after the special counsel’s team rested their case, defense attorney Kevin Downing asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III to acquit Manafort of four counts in the superseding indictment. Those counts allege bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in connection to loan applications Manafort submitted to the Federal Savings Bank.

“The government … has not presented substantial evidence that Mr. Manafort is guilty of these charges because the evidence in the record has clearly established that any inconsistencies in the information supplied in connection with Mr. Manafort’s loan application were not material to the Federal Savings Bank decision on whether or not to approve the loans,” Downing wrote.

Arguing that their motion is supported by testimony that the bank’s senior vice president Dennis Raico offered on the stand, the defense quotes Raico as noting that loans at the bank were subject to review and approval by the bank’s credit committee, which included CEO Steve Calk.

Raico conceded during cross-examination, Downing wrote, that Manafort’s loans were only approved unanimously because the credit committee found them to be “sufficiently collateralized.”

The argument echoes a statement Judge Ellis made Friday from the bench, questioning whether Federal Savings Bank could technically be defrauded if its CEO wanted Manafort to have the loans anyway.

Manafort’s attorneys say their motion also finds support in the testimony of the bank’s vice president James Brennan.

Because Manafort was “transparent” with the bank about the nature of his volunteer status for the Trump campaign in 2016, they say the bank’s decision to grant him $16 million in loans was made with the full knowledge that Manafort did not have income at the time the loans were approved.

Judge Ellis is expected to rule on the motion Tuesday morning, at which point the defense could call witnesses to testify on Manafort’s behalf. Manafort himself is unlikely to take the stand as he heads in September to another criminal trial in Washington, regardless of how the verdict squares in this case. The Washington case alleges foreign lobbying violations.

Should the defense rest without presenting witnesses, they and the prosecution will head directly into closing arguments Tuesday. Judge Ellis has allotted two hours for each side to make their case to jurors.

A conviction for Manafort could send the 69-year-old to prison for the rest of his life in prison.

The prosecution team working under Special Counsel Robert Mueller consists of Uzo Asonye, Greg Andres and Branden Van Grack, as well as Andrew Weissmann and Michael Dreeben out of court.

