Pennsylvania Court to Publish Report on Church Abuse Allegations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CN) – Pennsylvania prosecutors are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to unpack a hotly anticipated grand jury report detailing 70 years of misconduct allegations involving in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses.

Published with redactions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the 800-plus-page report is the culmination of a 18-month investigation led by the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

At 2:01 p.m. today Shapiro will host a livestream on his Facebook page where he will discuss the report’s conclusions and recommend legal reforms.

“I look forward to publicly discussing the contents of the Grand Jury Report into widespread sexual abuse and cover up in the Catholic Church,” Shapiro tweeted Monday night.

According to court records precipitating over the report’s release, investigations found more than 300 “predator priests” in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Scranton, Erie and Greensburg dioceses, many of whom, thus far, have had their actions protected by church leaders. Redactions in the report will protect the identities of accused parties who have disputed the report’s findings and filed legal challenges.

Several dioceses released the names earlier this week of clergy members accused of sexual misconduct with children. Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese on Wednesday identified 71 priests accused of molesting children, with orders to remove the names of all accused bishops since 1947 from any diocesan property. Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh, noted in a statement Friday that there are priests named in the report still in the Pittsburgh ministry because the allegations against them were unsubstantiated.

“Thirty two priests from the Diocese of Pittsburgh were referenced in the excerpts of the Grand Jury report I was allowed to review,” Wuerl said. “The diocese investigated all allegations of child sexual abuse during my tenure there and admitted or substantiated allegations of child sexual abuses resulted in appropriate action including the removal of the priest from the ministry.”

As a result of this investigation, a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Greensburg, John Thomas Sweeney, pleaded guilty July 31 to committing a sexual assault against a 10-year-old boy, who wished to only be identified by his first name, Josh.

“Josh is a hero to come forward to tell his difficult truth about Sweeney because of his concern that other children could be harmed if Sweeney were not held accountable,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement after the hearing. “Once a victim finds the courage to come forward, law enforcement should take action.”

The release of Pennsylvania’s grand jury report follows the July resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former D.C. archbishop accused of sexually abusing minors and adults within his congregation. This report is expected to further polarize the church’s positions on homosexuality and celibacy and trigger a debate about whether statutes of limitations should be expanded.

“I hope that it sparks a conversation about the statute of limitations reform,” said Terry McKiernan of BishopAccountability.org, a nonprofit that tracks sexual abuse cases in the Catholic church. “I also think that a conversation about the names [of all of those accused] is a really important part of this.”

McKiernan noted that their database of sexual abusers within the church is more than 2000 names short because many accusers have petitioned to have their names withheld.

