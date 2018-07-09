Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration telling a federal judge it will only be able to reunite about half of the parents and children under the age of five separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the deadline set two weeks ago; Paul Manafort argues in a court filing in Washington that pretrial detention is too harsh given the nonviolent crimes of which he is accused; a New Yorker who had been President Donald Trump’s personal driver for 20 years claims in court that the “purported” billionaire stiffed him on overtime; the Ninth Circuit rules a California state law that required artists be paid royalties from auction sales only applies to art that was sold before the establishment of the federal Copyright Act; a divided Fifth Circuit rules the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers properly approved construction of a pipeline through the largest river swamp in North America; UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit the British cabinet, the day after another top minister walked, objecting to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for a “soft Brexit” departure from the European Union, and more.

National

1.) The Trump administration told a federal judge Monday it will only be able to reunite about half of the parents and children under the age of five separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the deadline set two weeks ago.

2.) Pushing the D.C. Circuit to let him out on bail, Paul Manafort argued in a court filing Monday that pretrial detention is too harsh given the nonviolent crimes of which he is accused.

3.) Reinstatement of pesticide rules that protect agricultural workers led three state attorneys general on Friday to drop their lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regional

4.) An Iowa judge advanced a challenge Friday to new voting restrictions that, among other things, classify ID cards from Iowa State as an invalid form of voter ID.

5.) A New Yorker who had been President Donald Trump’s personal driver for 20 years claims in court that the “purported” billionaire stiffed him on overtime.

6.) The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that a California state law that required artists be paid royalties from auction sales only applies to art that was sold before the establishment of the federal Copyright Act.

International

10.) Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit the British Cabinet Monday, the day after another top minister walked, objecting to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for a “soft Brexit” departure from the European Union, adding more turmoil to an already chaotic situation.

