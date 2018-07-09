Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration telling a federal judge it will only be able to reunite about half of the parents and children under the age of five separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the deadline set two weeks ago; Paul Manafort argues in a court filing in Washington that pretrial detention is too harsh given the nonviolent crimes of which he is accused; a New Yorker who had been President Donald Trump’s personal driver for 20 years claims in court that the “purported” billionaire stiffed him on overtime; the Ninth Circuit rules a California state law that required artists be paid royalties from auction sales only applies to art that was sold before the establishment of the federal Copyright Act; a divided Fifth Circuit rules the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers properly approved construction of a pipeline through the largest river swamp in North America; UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit the British cabinet, the day after another top minister walked, objecting to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for a “soft Brexit” departure from the European Union, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

1.) The Trump administration told a federal judge Monday it will only be able to reunite about half of the parents and children under the age of five separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the deadline set two weeks ago.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on April 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

2.) Pushing the D.C. Circuit to let him out on bail, Paul Manafort argued in a court filing Monday that pretrial detention is too harsh given the nonviolent crimes of which he is accused.

.

3.) Reinstatement of pesticide rules that protect agricultural workers led three state attorneys general on Friday to drop their lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regional

Iowa Democratic Congressional candidate Cindy Axne fills in her ballot in the Iowa Primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

4.) An Iowa judge advanced a challenge Friday to new voting restrictions that, among other things, classify ID cards from Iowa State as an invalid form of voter ID.

Trump with one of his limos and drivers in 2012. (Jim Cole/Associated Press)

5.) A New Yorker who had been President Donald Trump’s personal driver for 20 years claims in court that the “purported” billionaire stiffed him on overtime.

.

6.) The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that a California state law that required artists be paid royalties from auction sales only applies to art that was sold before the establishment of the federal Copyright Act.

Via Liberty Counsel

7.) A civic group that wants to fly a flag of a red Latin cross over Boston City Hall brought a federal complaint Friday to get its way.

Frank Stella created “La Scienza Della Fiacca” in 1984. The National Gallery of Art exhibited this mixed-media piece in 1996.

8.) The art-leasing company Artemus claims in court that a New York City gallery fraudulently induced it into buying an encumbered artwork by the American artist Frank Stella.

In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, trees in a cutback sit between an existing pipeline channel, left, and a new pipeline channel, on Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

9.)  The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers properly approved construction of a pipeline through the largest river swamp in North America – authorizing the destruction of acres of old-growth trees – a divided Fifth Circuit ruled Friday.

International

.

10.) Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quit the British Cabinet Monday, the day after another top minister walked, objecting to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for a “soft Brexit” departure from the European Union, adding more turmoil to an already chaotic situation.

%d bloggers like this: