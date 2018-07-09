Former Trump Chauffer Sues for Overtime

MANHATTAN (CN) – A New Yorker who had been President Donald Trump’s personal driver for 20 years claims in court that the “purported” billionaire stiffed him on overtime.

Represented by the firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, the July 9 suit in Manhattan Supreme Court demands compensation for six years of service under the applicable statute of limitations.

The driver, Noel Cintron says he “was forced to work thousands of hours of overtime without compensation” before Secret Service took over the job of ferrying President Trump. Cintron no longer drives the president but his service to the Trump Organization allegedly continues as a member of its security staff.

For the last eight years, according to the complaint, Cintron has been earning $75,000 a year. This is up $7,000 from Cintron’s last raise in 2006, but the driver disputes that the 2010 salary was actually a raise since it came at the expense of his health insurance. By paying Cintron a little more, the Trump Organization allegedly saved itself $17,866.08 per year in premiums.

The first page of Cintron’s 14-page lawsuit is rife with indignation. “In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige President Donald Trump has, through the defendant entities, exploited and denied significant wages to his own longstanding personal driver,” it states.

Later the complaint says: “President Trump’s further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!”

This story is developing…

