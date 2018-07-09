Art-Leasing Giant Cries Foul Over Backdated Invoice

MANHATTAN (CN) – The art-leasing company Artemus claims in court that a New York City gallery fraudulently induced it into buying an encumbered artwork by the American artist Frank Stella.

Co-founded in 2014 by the Durst Organization, Artemus is represented in the July 6 suit by the firm Walden Macht & Haran.

It brought the complaint in Manhattan Supreme Court against the Paul Kasmin Gallery regarding the 1984 Stella piece “La Scienza Della Fiacca.”

PKG did not sell the Stella to Artemus itself, but Artemus says it relied on the gallery’s backdated and falsified invoice in striking a 2016 deal to purchase the piece.

The sellers — Anatole Shagalov and his gallery, Nature Morte — are not parties to the complaint. Nature Morte has no relation to a New Delhi gallery of the same name, and attorneys for Shagalov have not returned an email seeking comment.

Artemus says it asked Shagalov to document its ownership of “La Scienza” in April 2016, and that Shagalov in turn went to PKG, which had sold it a 60 percent interest in “La Scienza” two years earlier.

Though Shagalov could have acquired the full title to the piece for an additional $168,000, according to the complaint, “Shagalov had not paid off the full balance due on ‘La Scienza’ (which also had not been sold to any other buyer in the preceding year).”

Artemus says the invoice that PKG gave Shagalov two invoices in 2016 that were backdated to 2014 and were “calculated to mislead.”

“Upon information and belief, PKG understood or expected at the time that had it created or provided truthful documentation, which correctly reflected (a) its own 40% retained interest in La Scienza, (b) that it had transacted solely with Shagalov, not with Nature Morte, and (c) that title would not pass without payment of an additional $168,000, such a document would impede Shagalov’s ability to pursue a transaction involving La Scienza with a third party,” the complaint states. “PKG consciously chose to create a phony document rather than jeopardize any such transaction between Shagalov and a third party.”

Artemus says it went through with the purchase on April 26, 2016, only to learn last year that PKG had filed a financing statement against “La Scienza.”

“This was the first notice Artemus received that the invoices were false,” the complaint states. Prior to July 24, 2017, PKG never informed Artemus about its claim to 40% of ‘La Scienza’ or about the outstanding $168,000 balance owed by Shagalov to acquire full title.

“When Artemus learned of this fraud, Artemus informed the Shagalov parties that were in breach of various express warranties set forth in the lease agreement.”

On Aug. 28, 2017, Shagalov sued Artemus and financier Asher Edelman in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Like the Durst Organization, which is controlled by the brother of accused killer Robert Durst, Edelman is a co-founder of Artemus. The investment banker David Storper is also a co-founder but not a party to either action.

Artemus explains in the new suit that the 2017 case involves a dispute by the Shagalov parties “that they had breached any warranties or representations concerning their possession of title to ‘La Scienza’ at the time they entered their agreements with Artemus in April 2016.”

Court records show that Justice Eileen Branstein issued an injunction in the 2017 case, and that the Appellate Division affirmed her order.

The 2017 case implicates “La Scienza” and another Stella titled “Guifa e la Berretta Ross,” as well as various artworks by Keith Haring and one piece titled “Homage to the Square: Golden,” by Joseph Albers.

Branstein will preside over a hearing in the 2017 case on July 12.

Representatives for the Paul Kasmin Gallery have not returned an email seeking comment.

Artemus seeks punitive damages for fraud. It is represented by Walden Macht attorney Jim Walden.

Like this: Like Loading...