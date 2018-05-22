Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump taking issue with “each and every part” of an order that advanced defamation claims against him from former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos; Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells Congress the president’s request that the Commerce Department reconsider sanctions against ZTE, the Chinese telecommunications company, was not born from a “quid pro quo”; the Environmental Protection Agency bars the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants; a California judge rules Pacific Gas and Electric must face claims that its power lines sparked at least some of the Wine Country wildfires that killed 44 people and caused billions of dollars in damage last fall; citizen scientists in France and several French territories discover five species of hammerhead flatworms; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells the European Parliament he regrets the company’s role in recent privacy and political scandals, and more.

National

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on March 13, 2017 in Washington and Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice” appears at a news conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2016. (AP Photos/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Ringo H.W. Chiu)

1.) President Donald Trump brought an appeal Monday night to New York’s highest court, taking issue with “each and every part” of an order that advanced defamation claims against him from former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

In this Feb. 26, 2014, photo, people gather at the ZTE booth at the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile phone trade show in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

2.) President Donald Trump’s request that the Commerce Department reconsider sanctions against ZTE, the Chinese telecommunications company, was not born from a “quid pro quo” agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told senators Tuesday.

In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday barred the Associated Press, CNN and the environmental-focused news organization E&E from a national summit on harmful water contaminants.

4.) The former spokesman for the family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich brought federal defamation claims Monday against a media outlet that advances the theory Rich was a WikiLeaks source killed by Democratic Party insiders.
Regional
A rack of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

6.) Pacific Gas and Electric must face claims that its power lines sparked at least some of the Wine Country wildfires that killed 44 people and caused billions of dollars in damage last fall, a California judge ruled Monday.

The head office of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in Montreal, Canada, is pictured here in 2013. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

7.) A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday morning in the fraud trial of former executives from Valeant Pharmaceuticals and the mail-order pharmacy it helped create.

8.) The Houston Texans stiff its cheerleaders for the hours they spend in the gym and at official team events, and fires them for complaining about the squad’s weight-shaming coach, a former cheerleader claims in a federal class action.

Actress Asia Argento gestures on stage during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Vianney Le Caer) (Associated Press)

9.) A former Service Employees International Union executive filed a $2 million defamation lawsuit claiming he was fired amid a widely reported harassment investigation even though his employee file shows that no female staffers ever accused him of misconduct.

Shown is the Robert Indiana sculpture “LOVE” in John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, onMay 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

10.) Describing a $30 million forgery scheme, the longtime patron of pop artist Robert Indiana claims in a federal complaint that an art publisher is exploiting the elderly creator of the iconic “LOVE” sculpture.

Science

Hammerhead flatworm discovered in French Guyana. (Sebastien Sant)

11.) Five species of hammerhead flatworms, two of which may be new discoveries, have been found by citizen scientists in France and several French territories on other continents.

International

Global citizens movement Avaaz display life-sized Zuckerberg cutouts near the EU Commission to protest against fake Facebook accounts spreading disinformation on the platform, in Brussels, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

12.) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the European Parliament on Tuesday he regretted the company’s role in recent privacy and political scandals.

