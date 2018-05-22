Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU for Facebook Missteps

(CN) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the European Parliament on Tuesday he regretted the company’s role in recent privacy and political scandals.

Whether it was “fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities,” Zuckerberg testified.

“That was a mistake, and I’m sorry for it,” he added.

Broadcast live from Brussels, the forum occurred a month after 34-year-old Zuckerberg faced a similar dressing down in U.S. Congress.

Before agreeing to answer questions from EU parliamentary group leaders, Zuckerberg had sent a senior official to speak to the British parliament and offered to do the same in Brussels. The EU assembly insisted on hearing him in person.

EU Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee President Claude Moraes called the public broadcast of the hearing “very significant.” It had originally been set to occur behind closed doors.

