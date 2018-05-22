Entertainment International Media Technology 

Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU for Facebook Missteps

(CN) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the European Parliament on Tuesday he regretted the company’s role in recent privacy and political scandals.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (center) testifies in Brussels on May 22, 2018, before the EU Parliament.

Whether it was “fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities,” Zuckerberg testified.

“That was a mistake, and I’m sorry for it,” he added.

Broadcast live from Brussels, the forum occurred a month after 34-year-old Zuckerberg faced a similar dressing down in U.S. Congress.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, right, welcomes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg upon his arrival at the EU Parliament in Brussels on on May 22, 2018. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers today to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Before agreeing to answer questions from EU parliamentary group leaders, Zuckerberg had sent a senior official to speak to the British parliament and offered to do the same in Brussels. The EU assembly insisted on hearing him in person.

EU Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee President Claude Moraes called the public broadcast of the hearing “very significant.” It had originally been set to occur behind closed doors.

