Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announcing that his face-to-face summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore; meanwhile consulting work Trump attorney Michael Cohen did last year for the telecommunications giant AT&T is drawing questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress; Former New York Mayor and new presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani resigns from the Greenberg Traurig law firm; a rare red tide washed up on San Diego beaches this week, lighting up the shore with a neon blue glow from bioluminescent phytoplankton; speaking of California, the state legislature has passed a bill that protects a person’s immigration status in court proceedings; the Pew Research Center finds Americans overwhelmingly support negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program, despite being skeptical of whether the country’s leaders are serious about addressing international concerns, and more.

National

This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

1.) President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his face-to-face summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

The AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

2.) Not quite overshadowed by the half-million that embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen is said to have gotten from a Russian oligarch, consulting work Cohen did last year for the telecommunications giant AT&T has drawn questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress.

Attorney Michael Cohen in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

3.) President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen took aim Wednesday at a report by adult film star Stormy Daniels’ attorney accusing Cohen of “likely” bank fraud, claiming Daniels’ attorney has the wrong Michael Cohen.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

4.) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Thursday reiterated that no new oil and gas exploration will be allowed off the Florida coast, but said the Trump administrations plans for other offshore areas won’t be announced until the fall.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
5.)  Former New York Mayor and new presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that he is resigning from the Greenberg Traurig law firm, citing the “pressing demands” of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The James R. Browning U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, home of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. (Ernest McGray/Associated Press)
6.) President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the nominations of 10 new judges, including one to the Ninth Circuit and seven to courts across New York.

Regional

7.) A rare red tide washed up on San Diego beaches this week, lighting up the shore with a neon blue glow from bioluminescent phytoplankton.

8.) Approving a measure meant to keep federal immigration agents out of California’s courtrooms, the Legislature on Thursday passed a bill that protects a person’s immigration status in court proceedings.

The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

9.) Explaining why it refused to let an undisclosed country take custody of a man suspected of fighting for the Islamic State group, the D.C. Circuit noted that the U.S. government’s maneuver appears unprecedented.

Research & Polls

In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, poses with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a photo during a meeting at the Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

10.) Americans overwhelmingly support negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program, despite being skeptical of whether the country’s leaders are serious about addressing international concerns about nuclear weapons, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

