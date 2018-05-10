Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump announcing that his face-to-face summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore; meanwhile consulting work Trump attorney Michael Cohen did last year for the telecommunications giant AT&T is drawing questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress; Former New York Mayor and new presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani resigns from the Greenberg Traurig law firm; a rare red tide washed up on San Diego beaches this week, lighting up the shore with a neon blue glow from bioluminescent phytoplankton; speaking of California, the state legislature has passed a bill that protects a person’s immigration status in court proceedings; the Pew Research Center finds Americans overwhelmingly support negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program, despite being skeptical of whether the country’s leaders are serious about addressing international concerns, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his face-to-face summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

2.) Not quite overshadowed by the half-million that embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen is said to have gotten from a Russian oligarch, consulting work Cohen did last year for the telecommunications giant AT&T has drawn questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress.

3.) President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen took aim Wednesday at a report by adult film star Stormy Daniels’ attorney accusing Cohen of “likely” bank fraud, claiming Daniels’ attorney has the wrong Michael Cohen.

4.) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Thursday reiterated that no new oil and gas exploration will be allowed off the Florida coast, but said the Trump administrations plans for other offshore areas won’t be announced until the fall.

Regional

7.) A rare red tide washed up on San Diego beaches this week, lighting up the shore with a neon blue glow from bioluminescent phytoplankton.

8.) Approving a measure meant to keep federal immigration agents out of California’s courtrooms, the Legislature on Thursday passed a bill that protects a person’s immigration status in court proceedings.

9.) Explaining why it refused to let an undisclosed country take custody of a man suspected of fighting for the Islamic State group, the D.C. Circuit noted that the U.S. government’s maneuver appears unprecedented.

Research & Polls

10.) Americans overwhelmingly support negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program, despite being skeptical of whether the country’s leaders are serious about addressing international concerns about nuclear weapons, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

