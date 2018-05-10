Trump to Meet North Korea’s Kim in Singapore in June

(CN) – President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his historic planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place on June 12 in Singapore.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

The tweet came hours after Trump met three three Americans on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews that North Korea had been holding as prisoners.

This story is developing …

