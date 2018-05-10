Giuliani Resigns from Greenberg Traurig, Amid Russia Probe

(CN) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced Thursday that he is resigning from the Greenberg Traurig law firm, citing the “pressing demands” of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Giuliani, who has been under fire of late for statements he’s made since joining Trump’s legal team, had taken what was to have been a temporary leave from the law firm on April 19.

Of his formal resignation, Giuliani said, “This way, my sole concentration can be on this critically important matter for our country.”

In an accompanying statement, Richard Rosenbaum, Greenberg Taurig’s executive chairman, said Giuliani decided to the leave the firm after “recognizing that [his work on Trump’s behalf regarding the Mueller probe] is all consuming and is lasting longer than anticipated.”

“I have great respect for the Mayor’s incredible career and what he has done for New York City and our country for many years and consider him a friend,” Rosenbaum said.

