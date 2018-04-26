Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in New York appointing a former Manhattan federal judge to help determine what materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump’s private attorney are protected by attorney-client privilege; President Donald Trump saying his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress; Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era; Scott Pruitt assailed on Capitol Hill; a federal judge in Missouri rules Dr. Pepper can’t dodge a class action claiming its Canada Dry Ginger Ale is not made with real ginger; scientists conduct new studies that could explain how water came to earth via asteroids, and more.

National

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arrives at federal court for a conference regarding the FBI’s seizure of his records, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

1.) The porn actress Stormy Daniels leapt in to the criminal investigation of the president’s embattled attorney Thursday at a hearing where a former federal judge was selected to ensure that no files seized by the FBI are shielded by privilege.

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, talks to the media outside court in Los Angeles Friday, April 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

2.) President Donald Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning that his attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” pivoting from his previous denial of any knowledge about a nondisclosure agreement with the adult film star who says she had an affair with Trump.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict was in in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP)
3.) Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. The spectacular downfall of the once-beloved comedian came after just one-and-a-half days of jury deliberations.
Mike Pompeo smiles after his introduction before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation for him to become the next Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
4.) The Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state Thursday by one of the slimmest margins in recent history.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5.) Members of a House panel  on Thursday assailed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for the ethics and spending scandals that have prompted bipartisan calls for his ouster.

Regional

Canada Dry Ginger Ale. (Photo by Laslo Burdi, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

6.) A federal judge in Missouri ruled that Dr. Pepper can’t dodge a class action claiming its Canada Dry Ginger Ale is not made with real ginger.

Razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C. A South Carolina prisons spokesman says several inmates are dead and others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside the maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

7.) Two weeks after a prison riot left seven people dead in South Carolina, 14 former prison employees appeared in court in shackles Wednesday to face federal corruption charges.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
8.) The battle for the governorship of California came to the Central Valley Wednesday evening, as four of the top five candidates faced off in Fresno.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces his bid to run for the U.S. Senate at a news conference in Orlando, Fla. on April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
9.) The 11th Circuit ruled Wednesday that the state of Florida does not have to immediately come up with a new system for restoring voting rights to former felons.

Science

An asteroid belt orbits a star in this artist’s rendering. NASA/JPL-Caltech)

10.) Using high-powered cannons, scientists conducted new studies that could explain how water came to earth via asteroids, according to research published Wednesday.

11.) A class of drugs developed to treat cancer and other diseases enhances antibiotic treatment of tuberculosis in mice, a new study finds.

 

International

(Image via FC Barcelona)

12.) Reinstating a trademark for Lionel Messi, the European General Court found Thursday that the soccer star is too famous to have his name confused with a similar-sounding brand.

