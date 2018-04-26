Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge in New York appointing a former Manhattan federal judge to help determine what materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump’s private attorney are protected by attorney-client privilege; President Donald Trump saying his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress; Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era; Scott Pruitt assailed on Capitol Hill; a federal judge in Missouri rules Dr. Pepper can’t dodge a class action claiming its Canada Dry Ginger Ale is not made with real ginger; scientists conduct new studies that could explain how water came to earth via asteroids, and more.

National

1.) The porn actress Stormy Daniels leapt in to the criminal investigation of the president’s embattled attorney Thursday at a hearing where a former federal judge was selected to ensure that no files seized by the FBI are shielded by privilege.

2.) President Donald Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning that his attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” pivoting from his previous denial of any knowledge about a nondisclosure agreement with the adult film star who says she had an affair with Trump.

Regional

6.) A federal judge in Missouri ruled that Dr. Pepper can’t dodge a class action claiming its Canada Dry Ginger Ale is not made with real ginger.

7.) Two weeks after a prison riot left seven people dead in South Carolina, 14 former prison employees appeared in court in shackles Wednesday to face federal corruption charges.

Science

10.) Using high-powered cannons, scientists conducted new studies that could explain how water came to earth via asteroids, according to research published Wednesday.

11.) A class of drugs developed to treat cancer and other diseases enhances antibiotic treatment of tuberculosis in mice, a new study finds.

International

12.) Reinstating a trademark for Lionel Messi, the European General Court found Thursday that the soccer star is too famous to have his name confused with a similar-sounding brand.

