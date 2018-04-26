Trump Admits Cohen Represented Him in Stormy Daniels Case

(CN) – President Donald Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning that his attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” pivoting from his previous denial of any knowledge about a nondisclosure agreement with the adult film star who says she had an affair with Trump.

“Michael would represent me, and represent me on some things,” Trump said in a phone interview with the show’s hosts. “He represents me— like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me.”

Trump previously said Cohen acted on his own and that he had no knowledge of the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

“From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump said in the phone interview. “There were no campaign funds going in.” The connection seemed to cut out at that point in the interview.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Trump’s admission, tweeting: “Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted on his own and Mr. Trump knew nothing about the agreement with my client, the $130k payment, etc. As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false.”

Cohen is under federal criminal investigation in New York. FBI agents raided his office, home and hotel room on April 9, seeking records about the payment to Daniels.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in New York ruled Thursday that she will appoint a neutral special master to help determine which materials, if any, seized in FBI raid are subject to attorney-client privilege.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, is asking U.S District Judge James Otero in Los Angeles to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed before the election because Trump never signed it.

Daniels has said she would return the $130,000 if the agreement was nullified.

Cohen’s attorneys have accused Daniels of violating the confidentiality clauses more than 20 times and said she could be liable for $1 million in damages for each violation.

Cohen has also asked Otero to delay the Daniels case in light of the FBI raid and criminal investigation.

In a hearing last Friday in Los Angeles federal court, Otero said there were “gaping holes” in Cohen’s request for a delay.

Cohen filed court papers Wednesday saying he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in that case

Like this: Like Loading...