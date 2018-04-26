Judge in Cohen Case Taps Neutral Party to Field Privilege Issues

MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal judge appointed an independent special master Thursday to make sure that no files seized by the FBI from embattled attorney Michael Cohen qualify for attorney-client privilege.

The appointment of former federal judge Barbara Jones caps off weeks of wrangling between attorneys for President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, Cohen and federal prosecutors over how to handle the fruits of an April 9 search of Cohen’s home, office and hotel room.

Jones spent 16 years as a judge with the Southern District of New York before joining the firm Bracewell, which was known up until recently as Bracewell & Giuliani.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani took his name off the door of the Texas firm in 2016 when he moved to the Greenberg Traurig while also acting as a surrogate in the presidential election for Trump.

Prior to her appointment to the bench in 1995 by President Bill Clinton in 1995, Jones worked as a federal prosecutor and as chief assistant to Robert Morgenthau when Morgenthau was Manhattan district attorney.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood quoted Jones as saying she will devote 90 percent of her time, and perhaps more, to the case, as well as the time of a partner.

“She will be working all the time, looking at everything, so that she’ll be best positioned to make the important decisions that need to be made here,” Wood said. “She’ll be technologically well-suited to the job.”

Wood also emphasized her belief that the involvement of a special master will not slow down the case, “assuming everyone works as hard as you’ve represented you will work.”

The government wants Jones limited to reviewing attorney-client privilege matters, but Cohen’s attorneys requested that Jones also sort out what they called “nonresponsive” personal files like medical records and family photos not encompassed within the scope of the warrant.

About a half-hour before the noon hearing kicked off, the adult film actress Stormy Daniels filed a motion by to intervene in the case.

Represented by the California attorney Michael Avenatti, Daniels has claimed that Cohen paid her $130,000 in hush money to keep from talking about a one-night stand she claims to have had with Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit in Los Angeles to have the settlement declared, but Cohen wants this matter put on hold because he says it implicates his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Though Judge Wood appeared inclined Thursday to let Daniels intervene, she said she would hold off ruling after U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay lodged an objection.

“I have difficulty finding any flaw in Mr. Avenatti’s position,” Wood said. “He just wants to be able to have a seat at the table to look at anything relating to his client,” she added.

Avenatti told the court Thursday that Daniels is concerned that Cohen obtained documents about Daniels without her consent.

In the motion he calls it possible that Keith Davidson, a previous attorney for Daniels, improperly allowed Cohen to access Davidson’s direct communications with Daniels. In addition to these communications, which would be protected by attorney-client privilege, Avenatti said the FBI raid may have also implicated protected settlement communications between Davidson and Cohen.

Declining to take a position on whether Daniels should be allowed to enter the case, prosecutor McKay said that the government wants to review Avenatti’s 103-page filing first.

Thursday’s hearing lasted about an hour. Wood directed the parties to return to court for another hearing on May 24.

Outside the court, Avenatti praised the newly appointed special master’s “incredible background from a number of different areas of the law.”

“We think she is nothing short of an exceptional choice,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti also took a dig at the president for his appearance this morning on Fox News.

“I think the president should appear on ‘Fox & Friends’ every morning,” Avenatti said. “I thought it was exceptional for our case and I thought it was disastrous for him.“

In a freewheeling 30-minute appearance, Trump confirmed for the Fox hosts that Cohen performed legal work for him with regard to Daniels.

“He represented me with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” Trump said. “He did absolutely nothing wrong.”

This story is developing…