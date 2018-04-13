Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including federal prosecutors confirming for the first time that President Donald Trump’s private counsel, Michael Cohen, is the subject of a months-long criminal investigation; meanwhile, Cohen is said to be planning to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Stormy Daniels case; the Rio Grande and parts of the mighty Mississippi made an environmental organization’s list of the nation’s most endangered rivers; Massachusetts’ highest court rules ExxonMobil must comply with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s investigation into whether it suppressed climate change research; the California Coastal Commission fines a Northern California apartment owner $1.45 million Thursday for blocking beach access; attorneys for the federal government urged a Ninth Circuit panel to uphold a federal judge’s finding that Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak is immune from prosecution for commanding a 2010 raid on a humanitarian flotilla, and more.

National

1.) Confirming for the first time that President Donald Trump’s private counsel is the subject of a months-long criminal investigation, federal prosecutors asked a judge Friday to deny Michael Cohen’s unprecedented request to get first crack at evidence seized from his home and office.

2.) President Donald Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Stormy Daniels case, according to the adult film star’s attorney.

3.) President Donald Trump pardoned Scooter J. Libby, the former chief of staff of Vice President Dick Cheney who was convicted of perjury in 2007 stemming from the leak of a CIA operative’s identity, on Friday.

Regional

6.) ExxonMobil must comply with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s investigation into whether it suppressed climate change research, the state’s highest court ruled Friday.

7.) Four U.S. citizens claim a nonprofit led by a member of President Donald Trump’s disbanded Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity defamed and intimidated them by falsely labeling them as felons and publishing their private information in a series of controversial reports online.

8.) The California Coastal Commission fined a Northern California apartment owner $1.45 million Thursday for blocking beach access and allowing unpermitted construction on a Pacifica beach.

11.) The city of Missoula sued the Montana attorney general this week, challenging his opinion that its ordinance requiring background checks on people who buy guns is unconstitutional.

International

12.) Attorneys for the federal government urged a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday to uphold a federal judge’s finding that Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak is immune from prosecution for commanding a 2010 raid on a humanitarian flotilla that left 10 people dead in the Mediterranean Sea.

