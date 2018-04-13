Trump’s Attorney Wants to Keep a Lid on Raid Records

MANHATTAN (CN) — After the raid of his office and residences this week, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, will fight before a federal judge Friday morning to keep the seized materials from being used by the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood will preside over the 10:30 a.m. hearing in Manhattan regarding Cohen’s bid for a temporary restraining order related to the judicial warrant that authorized the search.

Authorized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, agents raided Cohen’s Manhattan office, home and hotel room Monday morning.

Multiple reports say that the warrant sought to collect records on payments that were made to women in 2016 when Trump was on the campaign trail. Though Trump has not commented on the affair allegations directly, the White House says he denies them.

People familiar with the investigation have told The Associated Press that the warrant specifically targeted bank records, business records on Cohen’s dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen’s communications with the Trump campaign, and information on payments made to a former Playboy model and a porn actress who say they had affairs with Trump.

Those people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential details. The warrant was reportedly referred by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been investigating the Trump campaign’s possible coordination in Russia’s interference of the 2016 election.

FBI and Justice Department officials in Washington and New York have refused to discuss the case publicly or say what crimes they are investigating. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman reportedly recused himself from the Cohen matter for unspecified reasons, making it likely that his deputy, Robert Khuzami, a former head of the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is overseeing the investigation.

How much of Friday’s hearing will remain open to the public remains uncertain.

Trump has been vocal on Twitter this past week about his belief that the search of Cohen’s office amounts to a “witch hunt,” and that it tramples his attorney-client confidentiality.

Such confidentiality rules can be set aside under certain circumstances if investigators have evidence that a crime has been committed.

Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan, declined to comment Friday morning.

According to the AP’s reporting on one person familiar with the investigation, the federal New York prosecutors are trying to determine, if there was any fraud related to payments to Karen McDougal, a former Playmate, and Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The parent company of the National Enquirer paid McDougal $150,000 in the summer of 2016 to buy the exclusive rights to her story but never published it. Cohen said used $130,000 of his own money to pay Daniels not to talk about what she claims was a one-night-stand with Trump.

